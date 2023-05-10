WAHOO – In a season marred by blown leads late in games, the Waverly baseball team was able to get one to go their way in a 9-8 victory over Class B No. 8 Hastings in the B-2 District Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo on May 4.

With the bases loaded and holding onto a 9-8 advantage in the bottom of the seventh, the Vikings – who had already given up two runs in the inning – turned to Bruin Sampson. The sophomore ended up being the stopper Waverly needed as he got the Tigers to hit into a fielder’s choice and then struck out the final two batters.

“I told our guys that we haven’t done this a single time this year where we had our backs against the wall and have had a stopper come in and say nope were not going to let this happen,” Waverly Head Coach Luke Tewes said. “That was a big over the hump moment for this team and it was a big deal for our guys tonight.”

Early on in the contest, the Vikings built a commanding 8-2 edge thanks to a third inning where they put up six runs.

That half inning started with Drew Koch singling on a ground ball to left field and then Garrett Rine was walked with one out. A double from Brennan Miller to left field scored two runs and gave Waverly a 4-2 edge.

With two outs, Jarrett Ballinger, Landon Oelke and Owen Carillo singled, which increased the Vikings’ lead out to five. It became an 8-2 contest when Carillo used his speed to score on a passed ball by the catcher.

The all-important ninth run for Waverly was scored in the top of the fifth. Hunter Thoms hit a sac fly to left field that knocked in Ballinger.

“That’s what momentum does for you in this game,” Tewes said. “When you have momentum you got to take advantage of it and we got it there in the second inning and we just kept passing the bats. We had good approaches all day long from our hitters and I was happy with that.”

Carillo, Miller and Oelke each finished with at least one hit and two RBIs. Driving in one run apiece were Thoms and Ballinger.

On the mound, Miller started the game and gave up four earned runs and had three strikeouts in five innings of work. Pitching one inning with two strikeouts in relief was Sampson.

With the win, the Vikings moved on to play Class B No. 3 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran in the District Final on Friday. The Warriors were able to tie the season series at 1-1 with a 3-2 win over Waverly.

Out of the gate, it was W/BN/LL who wasted no time taking the lead. Leadoff batter Conor Booth hammered a 2-1 pitch over the wall in center to give the Warriors a 1-0 edge.

The score remained the same until the sixth when Garrett Rine crushed a ball over the scoreboard in left field. That two-run jack gave the Vikings their first lead at 2-1.

It didn’t take long for W/BN/LL to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth with a single from Eli Johnston to left field that scored Kael Eddie who started the inning off with a double.

Courtesy runner Carson Sabatka stole second base with two outs and then came around to score when Booth singled to left field.

Trailing by one, Waverly put one runner on base in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t get him around to score.

Rine paced the offense for the Vikings with one hit and two RBIs.

Sampson pitched 5.2 innings as the starter with three earned runs allowed and five strikeouts. Going 0.1 innings with one strikeout in a relief role was Nash Peterson.

With the loss, Waverly ends the 2023 campaign with a 13-17 record. Heading into next season the Vikings should be a team to watch with a very experienced core returning.