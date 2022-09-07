Samek leads Wildcats at Elmwood Murdock Triangular

MURDOCK- This week the Cedar Bluffs girls golf team took part in their second competition of the year at the Elmwood-Murdock Triangular on Sept. 1 at Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course in Murdock. Winning the event was E-M with a 201, the Wildcats came in second with a 212, and Arlington took third with a score of 232.

Leading Cedar Bluffs with a score of 48 for nine holes was Addy Sweeney. Taking second for the Wildcats was Elly Samek who shot a 50.

Four strokes back of Samek was Morgan Barnhart with a 54. Carding a 60 to round out Cedar Bluffs team score was Summer Sukstorf.

This week the Wildcats competed at the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Grandpas Woods in Murdock on Sept. 6. They will be taking part in a triangular at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle on Sept. 8.