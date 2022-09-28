Safety first: Waverly organizations to team up for first health and safety fair

WAVERLY – An overarching goal links Waverly organizations U-Save Pharmacy, Waverly Fire and Rescue, the District 145 Health Staff and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office: keeping communities safe.

On Oct. 10, the four organizations will join forces at Waverly High School for a health and safety fair that will boast activities, exhibits and presentations all related to safety education in one way or another.

Waverly High School Nurse Joslynne Stauss said she has wanted to put on a similar event since before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn’t take shape until this year when U-Save Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Nicole King pitched the idea of an event that would connect Waverly’s health and safety groups.

“It’s pretty important in healthcare that everybody’s connected,” King said. “Just trying to get everybody on the same page and working together to make the community a little better.”

The health and safety fair will feature free blood pressure checks by the District 145 Health Staff, flu shots from U-Save Pharmacy and traffic safety and distracted driving exhibits with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. LSO’s exhibits will offer interactive activities, like wearing drunk goggles or experiencing a distracted driving simulator. Waverly Fire and Rescue trucks will be on site and open for tours, as well.

Stauss said she and the health staff will give a presentation regarding a variety of potential hazards and dangers faced by school students, namely drug abuse. The presentation will touch on performance enhancing drugs and prescription drugs.

“I think that’s something that a lot of parents or grandparents don’t realize are easy to get to,” Stauss said.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health and Safety Department will also visit the event to give information on the dangers of vaping and tobacco use.

Stauss said the sheriff’s department may even bring the remains of a car that was crashed in a distracted driving accident. King said that while the event is meant to be fun and informational to the community, it’s important that young people see what could happen if they put themselves in dangerous situations.

“Most parents know the extremes of situations like that,” King said. “Some kids are kind of oblivious to it until they see it and realize, ‘Oh, my gosh, that could happen to me.’ I think it’s just important to see versus hearing and listening about it.”

Also at the fair will be Waverly food vendors Sweets on the Streets, Cafe 145 and Kind Heart Bakery, and the event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. inside Waverly High School’s west gym and outside in the school’s southwest parking lot.

Stauss said she hopes the fair can grow into an annual event with even more safety professionals on board to share information with attendees. She thinks the meaning of “safety” can be expanded to include topics like health insurance, car insurance and other practical life applications.

“Anything to do with safety as long as it could affect you and your day-to-day life,” Stauss said.

If she’s able to make the fair an annual event, she thinks it could strengthen ties between community groups, citizens and countywide health and safety organizations.

“It kind of shows the community that the school district partners and wants to work and be a community partner with all of these other businesses and entities in town,” Stauss said. “That way, we’re kind of in a collective effort to help everyone within all of our surrounding counties, not just within our district.”

If attendees would like to receive a flu shot at the fair, they will need to call U-Save Pharmacy at 402-786-0225 before Oct. 3.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.