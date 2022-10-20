Running game leads Wahoo to victory over DC West

VALLEY- With a ground and pound attack, the Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Football Team was able to earn a 24-0 shutout of Douglas County West on the road on Oct. 14. In the contest, the Warriors compiled 247 rushing yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, Wahoo found the end zone for the first time in the game on a 42-yard run from Owen Hancock to begin the second. The extra point kick from Avery Wieting was straight through the uprights and made it 7-0.

Getting it done on the ground for the second time in the quarter was Hancock on a run from one-yard out that gave the Warriors a 14-0 advantage going into halftime.

Sam Edmonds had the only points of the third quarter when he scored on a run from five yards out. Wieting’s third extra point of the game put Wahoo out to a commanding 21-0 lead with one quarter left to play.

A good drive for the Warriors in the final frame stalled deep in Falcon territory. Instead of going for it on fourth, they called on Wieting to make a 29-yard field goal which he did to increase Wahoo’s edge out to 24 points in the end.

Completing seven passes for 62-yards was Hancock. He also ran the ball 13 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaining 58 yards and scoring once was Sam Edmonds. He also had four catches for 41 yards with a long of 18 yards.

Carrying the ball nine times for 48 yards was Noah Bordovsky, while Wieting ran the ball once for 20 yards.

Leading the team with nine tackles altogether was Caden Smart and Braylon Iversen had eight tackles. Getting seven tackles was Dominek Rohleder, while Jacob Andresen, Eli Emerson and Sam Edmonds all ended up with six tackles.

On top of his great offensive night, Hancock recorded one tackle and an interception.

The Warriors close out the regular season at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 against Schuyler. In their last game, they were defeated by Columbus Scotus 56-0.