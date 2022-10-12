Running attack powers Yutan to win over Scouts

DAVID CITY- It was all Yutan when they traveled to take on David City in a District football game on Oct. 7. The Chieftains didn’t throw one pass in the game and amassed 439 rushing yards in a 56-7 victory over the Scouts.

Kicking off the scoring for Yutan was Zack Krajicek on a run around the right side. The extra point from Haley Kube put the Chieftains up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

Thanks to some good blocks up front, Zack Krajicek scored his second touchdown of the game on a run of 48 yards to give Yutan a two-possession lead at 14-0 going to the second quarter.

The next back to break free for a touchdown for the Chieftains was Derek Wacker. He ran the ball around the left side from 28 yards out to put Yutan ahead 21-0.

Two more touchdowns were tacked on by the Chieftains before the end of the half which gave them a big 36-0 lead into the break.

On the second play of the second half, Zack Krajicek was able to score on a run from 21 yards out. Also scoring in the third was Joey Benjamin on a 15-yard run and Jesse Kult pushed the ball in from one yard out.

Kube was able to make two of three extra points in the quarter to give Yutan a 56-0 lead going to the final frame.

David City finally got on the board with a touchdown in the fourth. It came on a 25-yard run from Reese Svoboda that trimmed the Chieftains lead down to 49 points in the end.

Running for 153 yards and four touchdowns was Zach Krajicek. Kult had 102 yards on the ground and one score, Wacker gained 65 yards and had one touchdown, Jett Arensberg picked up 29 yards and found the end zone once and Benjamin picked up 17 rushing yards and had one touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Zach Krajicek had seven tackles and Wacker and Jett Arensberg both came up with six tackles. Finishing with five tackles was Kult and Cole Smith had two tackles and one interception.

Yutan is headed back to David City this week to take on Aquinas Catholic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. The Monarchs lost 23-7 at Fremont Bergan in their last game.