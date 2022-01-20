Roubal hit’s buzzer beater to end losing streak

RAYMOND –It is has been a struggle the last few games for the Raymond Central boys basketball team to find the win column. They finally got back to their winning ways with a 46-43 victory against David City at home on Jan. 11.

Both teams started out not missing very many shots. Rylan Stover hit a corner three and Andrew Otto nailed a three up top to give the Mustangs a 15-14 lead at the end of the first.

It was a very evenly played second quarter, with both teams battling to a 10-10 tie on the scoreboard. A three from Stover gave Raymond Central a 25-24 edge at the half.

Andrew Otto helped the Mustangs get out to a good start in the third with a fast break layup after the ball was turned over by the Scouts. A three-pointer from Josh Masek put Raymond Central in control up 37-35.

A late basket by David City tied the game at 37 apiece heading to the fourth quarter.

The intensity both teams played with in the last quarter on both sides of the court showed how badly each wanted to win the contest. It was going to come down to who got the last good possession.