Rohleder pin gets Warriors over the top against Scouts

WAHOO – In come-from-behind fashion, the Wahoo boys wrestling team knocked off perennial powerhouse David City 35-33 in a home dual on Jan. 17.

The dual came down to the 285-pound weight class. At that point, the Scouts were clinging to a 33-29 edge when Dominek Rohleder and Chase Krafka stepped on the mat.

Normally wrestling at 220 pounds, Rohleder had a hard time getting the heavier Krafka to his back in the first two periods. The senior for Wahoo finally got his chance in the third period when he pinned Krafka after escaping the bottom position.

The pin for Rohleder came at the 4:18 mark and was enough to secure a two-point win for Wahoo.

“We kind of struggled with if we were going to let Trevor Beavers, who is usually our heavyweight, wrestle him and get some redemption from a loss he had to him at our last tournament,” Wahoo Co-Head Coach Darol Foster said. “Since it was senior night we let Dominek go. It was pretty awesome to see him get that fall and the win for us.”

Early on the Warriors had an 18-0 hole they had to climb out of.

Getting Wahoo on the scoreboard first in the dual was Grady Meyer and Caden Smart at 126 and 138 pounds with major decision victories. Meyer knocked off Keaton Busch 11-3 and Smart won 9-1 against Luke Polivka.

The next win for the Warriors came by pin in 1:39 by Noah Bordovsky against Garrett Small at 152 pounds. Kaleb Broome was then able to pick up a 5-2 decision over Jason White at 160 pounds.

Setting up Wahoo to have a shot to win at 285 pounds was Wyatt Rezek at 170 pounds. It took him only 1:18 to pin Jesse Divis.

According to Foster, the Warriors needed a big win like this. They had struggled in a lot of their other duals this year, so it was a great sign to see the team perform well against David City.

“It was exciting to see,” Foster said. “We didn’t wrestle too well in our other home duals, so to see them come out and be more aggressive and battle in this dual was nice to see.”

On Friday, Wahoo headed out to Kearney to take part in the UNK Duals. The Warriors were placed in a pool with York, Columbus and Amherst.

York won the first dual of the day 48-29 over Wahoo and the Warriors fell to Class A No. 6 Columbus 46-23. In a close third matchup with Amherst, Wahoo fell 40-34 in the final dual of the pool round.

Next up for the Warriors was Kearney Catholic and Kearney JV in the consolation bracket. Wahoo defeated both the Stars and the Bearcats 55-18 and 43-33.

Individually, Isiah Foster went 5-0 at 132 pounds after missing most of this season with an injury. He had three pins and a major decision in four matches wrestled.

Also going 5-0 were Smart at 138 pounds and Bordovsky at 145. Smart got two pins and a tech fall and Bordovsky had three pins and two major decisions.

One of the wins for Smart was a huge pin against Class A No. 4 Cayden Kuchera of Columbus in 5:20.

Finishing with 4-1 records were Meyer at 126 pounds and Rezek at 182. Ending up with three pins was Rezek and Meyer had two pins and two major decisions.

Rohleder went 3-2 at 220 pounds with one pin and Broome at 160, Nuckolls at 145 and Beavers at 285 all won two matches. Earning one victory were Briin Starmer at 106 pounds, Jayse Styskal at 120 and Jaymes Gaskins at 170.

Wahoo will travel to a dual at Conestoga on Jan. 24. Later in the week the Warriors host the Trailblazer Conference Tournament at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.