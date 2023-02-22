OMAHA – For only the second time in the program’s history, a freshman from the Wahoo boys wrestling team earned a medal at the State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha. It was picked up by Grady Meyer who took fifth place at 126 pounds in Class B.

Also reaching the podium in his second trip to state was the senior Dominek Rohleder who took fifth place at 220 pounds.

Meyer started the tournament off hot with a 17-1 tech fall over Jayden Hakert of Gering and a 16-9 decision against Koltdyn Heath of Minden to reach the semifinals. In that match, he was pinned by Kael Laurdsen of Bennington in just a 1:06.

The next day, Meyer lost a heartbreaking 4-3 decision against Tristan Reinke of Beatrice in the consolation semifinals. He rebounded to win the fifth/sixth place match by a 6-2 decision over Emmitt Dirks of York.

In his first match at 220 pounds, Rohleder also picked up a win via pin in 1:45 against Jacob Olson of Gothenburg. He then lost his quarterfinal match to John Balch of Mount Michael by a 5-3 decision.

Rohleder came back with a 7-2 decision against Adrian Curiel of South Sioux City and pinned Kellen Peterson of Aurora in 0:41 to ensure he left the state tournament with a medal.

In the consolation semifinals, Rohleder was pinned by Caleb Adkins of Plattsmouth in 3:00.

The fifth/sixth place match for Rohleder was a rematch with Balch from Mount Michael. This time around he picked up a pin in 4:56 to end his high school career with a win.

According to Head Coach Darold Foster, it was nice to see both wrestlers bounce back in the fifth/sixth place matches after being disappointed with how the day started.

“It was nice because I know they were both really disappointed after the consolation semifinals,” Foster said. “It was good to see them rally back and both wrestle really good and smart matches.”

Coming up just short of medaling was Caden Smart at 138 pounds. In his first match, Smart pinned Jeffrey Kuncle of Crete in 1:12. He would then lose a 9-3 decision against Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in the semifinals.

Smart rebounded from the setback in consolation round two to defeat Jack Hartman of Omaha Concordia by pin in 4:53. The sophomore then lost a 4-2 decision against Trev Greve of Waverly.

Qualifying for state, but getting pinned in both of his matches at 152 pounds was Noah Bordovsky.

Overall, the Warriors fared well at state as they were able to get two of their four wrestlers on the medal stand. They also bring lots of talent back next season as they look to continue to improve.

“It’s huge and we were talking about that earlier,” Foster said. “We have a pretty good team coming back and we had another returning medalist who didn’t wrestle in districts. To have four state qualifiers and two state medalists come back will be huge for us.”

In the team race, Wahoo came in 22nd place with 32.5 points. Winning the meet was Omaha Skutt Catholic with 164 points and Bennington ended up getting second with 135 points.