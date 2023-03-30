ASHLAND – The Wahoo girls track and field team competed in their first outdoor meet of the year at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on March 25. On a day that had fluctuating weather, the Warriors came in eighth place with 18 points scored. Winning the meet was Elkhorn with 104 points and Ashland-Greenwood took second with 81 points.

Pacing Wahoo with their only gold medal performance of the meet was Megan Robinson. She captured gold in the girls pole vault with a mark of 8-06. Also going 8-06 was Alivia Pike for A-G. Due to fewer misses at previous heights, the gold medal was awarded to Robinson.

On the track, Robinson helped the 4x100 meter relay team of Abi Johnson, Grace Darling and Sarah Kolterman get eighth place in a time of 57.82. She also took 17th in the 200 meter dash by clocking a 30.02.

“Megan had a really good day on Saturday with the pole vault, sprints and relays,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “I believe she either PR’d or had season-best efforts in all of those events. Overall our girls competed pretty well and we are going to continue to see improvement from all of them as the season progresses.”

Coming in fifth place in the pole vault event was Darling. She got to the medal stand by clearing a height of 7-06.

In the high jump, Kolterman grabbed a fifth place finish by jumping over 4-08. The senior cleared the height on her first attempts but couldn’t get over on three attempts at 4-10.

The only relay to medal for the Warrior girls team was the 4x800 that took fourth place. Erin Golladay, Alyssa Havlovic, Addy Kenning and Esmerelda Perez got to the finish line in a time of 12.06.33.

Rounding out the scoring for Wahoo was Golladay in the mile. She beat out Claire Noerrlinger of Syracuse at the line to take sixth in a time of 6:15.75.

This week the Warriors will be traveling to the Platteview Invite at 11 a.m. on March 31.

The rest of the results from the A-G Invite can be found below.

Ashland-Greenwood Results

100 M Dash: 23. Erika Maldonado, 15.12; 25. Abi Johsnon, 15.21

200 M Dash: 18. Sarah Kolterman, 30.48

800 M Run: 12. Aslyssa Havlovic, 2:47.28; 15. Esmerelda Perez, 3:13.91

1,600 M Run: 12. Addy Kenning, 6:23.72

100 M Hurdles: 13. Camryn Sather, 20.04; 16. Faith Davis, 20.31

300 M Hurdles: 13. Camryn Sather, 57.32; 20. Faith Davis, 1:01.70

Long Jump: 15. Abi Johnson, 12-02

Discus Throw: 21. Jacie Brabec, 53-02; 23. Blake Hitz, 47-01

Shot Put: 18. Kristen Mika, 27-03; 22. Blake Hitz, 23-04.25