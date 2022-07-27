Roberts looking to bring stability back to the Neumann football program

WAHOO- For the fifth time in five years, the Bishop Neumann football program will start the season with a new Head Football Coach. Taking the job and looking to bring back stability to the Cavalier football program is Jordan Roberts. This is his first head coaching job and he was most recently a teacher and assistant coach at St. Edmonds in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

“There has been a lot of turnover and a lot of changes,” Roberts said. “That is one thing I want to try and bring to the program and the school and that is consistency. Hopefully, we can build a foundation and a system that is meant to last.”

On top of being an assistant coach at St. Edmonds, Roberts coached running backs at his alma mater St. Thomas in Minnesota for one year and was a pro scout for the Seattle Seahawks.

He was also a standout football player and was an All-American at Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Wyoming. He spent his first two years of college at South Dakota and then transferred to Division III St. Thomas where he rushed for 2,092, was a First Team All-American, and led his team to the Division III National Championship Game.

“Football has always been a big part of my life,” Roberts said. “You’re always learning, but I think I have a good basis of what I am looking for and what kind of system of what I want to have here. I don’t have to do a whole lot of developing my own system; it’s more mixing with what they have in place here. It’s knowing what you’re looking for, what you want to see, and what it takes to be a winning program. All those things are going to help me because I have been fortunate enough to be a part of some really good programs in college and the Seahawks in the NFL.”

Despite the transitions that the Cavaliers have experienced over the last five years, they have continued to put winning teams on the field and have made the playoffs seven straight years. Roberts is excited to join a program that has such a rich tradition and hopes to keep building on the legacy of the football program.

It’s very exciting and I’m proud to be here,” Roberts said. “I think it’s going to be a great opportunity and there is such a great foundation of history and excellence here. I am just hoping to continue that and take the program to new heights.”

Roberts has also had the opportunity to work with the Neumann football players and his assistant coaches and says he likes where the team is at. Everybody has been working very hard and he is excited to get the season started.

“We have been working hard this summer and I have been in the weight room a lot this summer with the kids,” Roberts said. “I and the coaches have gotten together quite a bit and have gone over everything and are ready for the season to start. The kids have been awesome and I have been very impressed with them. They have a great work ethic and are very respectful. They have been a joy to work with.”

Coming into this season, Neumann is coming off a 5-5 season where they lost several close games including a 27-24 loss to Norfolk Catholic who made the Class C-2 State Title game last year. They return some key pieces from that team as they look to be competitive with the top of C-2 once again.

“It always helps to have good players and I think we have that,” Roberts said. “We have some talent on both sides of the ball and just have to find a way to utilize everybody’s strengths. I think if everything can come together we have a really good opportunity to be a really good football team.”