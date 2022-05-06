Rigatuso and Kozisek take gold at Shelby-Rising City Invitational

SHELBY- Powering the East Butler girl’s second place finish with 75 points at the Shelby-Rising City Invitational on April 26 were Allie Rigatuso and Reese Kozisek with first place finishes. Taking ninth place at the meet was the Tiger boys with 25 points.

The gold medals for Rigatuso and Kozisek came in the 300 meter hurdles and the 3,200 meter run. Breaking the tape in a time of 52.73 was Rigatuso and Kozisek clocked a 13:35.49 in the two mile.

Rigatuso also got third in the 100 meter hurdles running a 17.27 and Kozisek took sixth place in the 1,600 meter run in a time of 6:27.61.

Earning a second place finish on the track for East Butler was Camryn Kocian in the 100 meter dash. She raced to the finish in a time of 13.24, which was 11 tenths of a second behind Leah Hatch of Sandy Creek.

Both the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relay teams for the Tigers also took home silver medals. Haley Klement, Rigatuso, Meagan Janak, and Kocian clocked a 53.62 in the 4x100 and Kozisek, Lanae Aerts, Mackennah Spatz, and Malorie Spatz ran an 11:15.17 in the 4x800.

Coming in third place in the field events were Sierra Rhynalds in the shot put and Haley Klement in the high jump. Rynalds best throw was a personal record toss of 31-11, where Klement was able to clear 4-10.

Getting fourth place in the shot put was Carynn Bongers with a mark of 30-04 and Sydney Pernicek got sixth in the discus by finishing with a toss of 90-00.50. On top of her second place finish in the 100 meter dash, Kocian came in fourth in the long jump by jumping 14-02.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Klement, Miranda Strizek, Hilary Kabourek, and Avery Harrington were able to take fifth place by running a 4:50.89.

Pacing East Butler on the boy’s side was Alex Pierce. He took second place in the long jump by going 19-07.50, got third in the 400 meter dash by clocking a 54.94, and came in fifth place in the 300 meter hurdles in a personal record time of 46.75.

Michael Janak picked up medals in both the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. He came in the fifth in the 200 by running a personal record time of 24.85 and came in sixth in the 100 meter dash by clocking an 11.96.

A personal record in the 3,200 meter run helped Joe Urban get sixth place coming through the finish line in a time of 12.46.60.

The relay team of Carson Borgman, Tye Clark, Colby Jirovsky, and Reid Glasshoff were able to take home fourth place in the 4x800 meter relay. Their medal winning time was 10:00.55.

Senior Noah Paseka was able to lock up a sixth place finish in the shot put by throwing a PR. His record setting throw was a 40-01.

Winning the S-RC Invite on the girl side was the host S-RC with 105 points. Osceola was the boy’s team champion with 72 points and right behind them with 70 points was Sandy Creek.