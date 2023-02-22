OMAHA – For the second straight year, Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo and Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson of Yutan showed why they are some of the best the state has to offer in the sport of girls wrestling at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 16-18. All three wrestlers repeated as state champions in their various weight classes.

Picking up the first state title on the mat on Championship Saturday was Aubrie Pehrson at 120 pounds. The sophomore for the Chieftains dominated her finals match against Corah Linnaus of Stanton and came out on top with a 13-2 major decision.

“It was really cool for me because it shows that my hard work has paid off,” Aubrie Pehrson said. “Even after I won last year I know that I still have to work hard to defend that state title and that’s what I did.”

Leading up to the finals, Aubrie Pehrson picked up three pins in 3:24, 5:34 and 1:04 against Kaylee Bedsole of Fremont, Oliviana Medina of Ralston and Isabelle Skrdla of Pierce.

At 125 pounds, Alexis Pehrson found herself in a battle to repeat as a champion. In a match that was close throughout, she was able to hold on for a 5-4 decision victory against Ambie Custard of McCook.

In comments after the match, Alexis Pehrson talked about the work she and her sister have put into the sport to get to this point. The hours of practice paid off when the match got tough at the end and she didn’t know if she had anything left in the tank.

“Pretty cool I would say,” Alexis Pehrson said. “Me and my sister both worked really hard in the offseason so that we could get to this point. There is a lot of preparation that goes into this and I am trying to improve my technique every day.”

Before her tough finals match, Alexis Pehrson wasn’t pushed as hard as she went on to pin Jaycee Bruns of Wayne, Briannah Kutschkau of Grand Island and Kali Mangelsen of Norfolk in 0:54, 1:57 and then 0:48.

Picking up her third state title and second NSAA gold was Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo at 170 pounds. She did what she does best and that was pin Annabelle Poppe of Crofton-Bloomfield in 2:39 in her title match to secure her second straight undefeated season.

Following the win, Ricketts talked about how she hopes her success in the sport will inspire the next generation. The shirt she wore as she came out of the tunnel said “Grow Women’s Wrestling,” which shows how important this sport is to her.

“I hope that little girls or even little boys can see this and just come and give the sport a try,” Ricketts said. “Even if they end up not liking it at least you tried. That’s all it takes.”

Ricketts’ Head Coach Ed Raney also shared some thoughts on what she has meant to girls wrestling. He has seen her progression since he started working with her as just a third grader.

“It was amazing,” Raney said. “She has been trailblazing for girls wrestling forever. My first contact with her was in the wrestling room as a third grader. To be able to see it through to the end of her high school career here is amazing. She is just such a great ambassador for the sport.”

To get to the finals, Ricketts pinned Meghan Hixon of Grand Island and Carson Shank of Lincoln East in 5:11 and 0:52. She also earned a medical forfeit from Makayla Pate of McCook in the semifinals.

A year after reaching state in the boys tournament, Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central took second place at 115 pounds in the girls side. She was pinned by Kylee Plowman of Conestoga in 1:02 in her finals match.

Leading up to that match, Shultz pinned Cheyenne Stacey of Superior and Jolyn Paehl of Ainsworth in 0:36 and 0:34. In the semifinals, she won a 10-5 decision against Morgan Maschmann of Beatrice.

Coming in fifth place at 130 pounds was freshman Jordyn Campbell of Yutan. She defeated Sarah Klein of Centura, Katelyn Ruttledge of Lincoln Southeast and Libby Sutton of Weeping Water by pin in 3:03, 2:58 and 4:34 to reach the medal rounds.

After losing a 4-1 decision in the consolation semifinals, Campbell bounced back by pinning Millie Jensen of Millard South in 2:44 in the fifth place match.

Not reaching the medal stand, but winning one match for Wahoo at 115 pounds was Grace Darling. The senior pinned Marissa Anderson of Columbus in 2:18 in championship round one.

Coming in third place with 74 points scored in the girls team race was Yutan. Wahoo took 21st place with 34 points and Raymond Central came in 37th with 22 points. Repeating as the state champions with 109 points was South Sioux City.