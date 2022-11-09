Ricketts holds nine NSAA Girls Wrestling Records

Back in September, the NSAA updated its official girls records page to include the results of the 2021-22 season, and what a season it was for Warrior wrestler Kaylee Ricketts!

As Ricketts gears up for her senior season, she is now recognized as the current owner of 9 of the 11 individual NSAA girls wrestling records.

“I am extremely proud of Kaylee’s accomplishments over the last two seasons and last season in particular, in the first fully sanctioned season,” Coach Ed Raney commented. “She puts in a lot of time training and competing in the off-season, and it shows out on the mat.”

After winning an NSWCA (Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association) title in 2021 and an NSAA title in 2022, Ricketts will begin her senior campaign with her Warrior teammates on Friday, December 2 when the Warriors compete in the Fremont Invite. Below is a list of all the records NSAA Records Ricketts holds.

Ricketts NSAA Girls Wrestling Records:

TOURNAMENT TITLES, CAREER

12, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

MOST NEARFALLS, SEASON

37, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

MOST PINS, SEASON

42, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

MOST PINS, CAREER

42, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

MOST WINS, SEASON

47, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

MOST WINS, CAREER

47, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

CONSECUTIVE WINS

47, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

MOST TAKEDOWNS, SEASON

74, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22

MOST TAKEDOWNS, CAREER

74, Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, 21-22