Ricketts battles to the top at first Girls State Wrestling Tournament

OMAHA – Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo has been a leader for the Wahoo girls wrestling team all season as a previous NSWCA State Champion and by the way she has dominated on the mat throughout this season. She became an inspiration to more than just girls in Wahoo but across the state when she won the first-ever 165-pound state girls wrestling championship and finished the year 47-0 at the inaugural NSAA State Girls Wrestling Championship at the CHI Center in Omaha on Feb. 19.

“It feels amazing,” Ricketts said “This experience has been super special, and also to have people look up to me is special.”

Ricketts climbed to the top of the weight class by knocking off Paola Vergara of O’Neill in the championship match by a 12-5 decision. She had beaten her earlier in the year with a first period pin, but this time around Vergara wasn’t going to let that happen.

For the first time on the year, Ricketts had to wrestle the entire three periods. As the match wore on, she had to rely on her training to get her through a situation she wasn’t used to being in. In the end, she was able to gain control of Vergara and ride her out from the top position for the title.

“It’s a challenge when you have somebody like that who just doesn’t get challenged throughout the year,” Wahoo Head Coach Ed Raney said. “We knew this one could be tough. That was a really quality girl she wrestled who had a great tournament as well.”

The other two matches Ricketts wrestled at state both ended with pins. She beat Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in the quarterfinals in 1:15 and Tiffany Senff of Aurora in 4:20 in the first round.

For Rickets this year’s state title meant a little more than last year’s. For one, this wasn’t in a high school gym in York, but on the biggest stage of high school wrestling in the state of Nebraska – CHI Center in Omaha.

“It’s great because there are more people watching,” Ricketts said. “There were bigger crowds that turned out for us and just more competition.”

This state title and her previous one haven’t come without lots of hard work put forth by the junior. She has been wrestling since elementary school and her skill has grown along with the sport.

“She’s been wrestling for the Wahoo Club since I have been involved in the program,” Raney said. “To see the opportunities grow along with her and the work she has put in is spectacular. She is somebody that her classmates and the younger girls can look up to. Kaylee is the standard they are all striving for.”

Also wrestling at state for the Warriors was up-and-coming freshman Jessi Hasenkamp at 145 pounds. She upset Danica Taylor of Columbus with a pin in 1:22 in the first round and then got pinned by eventual third-place finisher Maria Barnes of Ogallala in 3:59 in the quarterfinals and lost in sudden victory by a 6-4 decision in consolation round 1 to sixth-place finisher Hathia Joseph of Omaha Marian.

“Jessi is a freshman for us this year and wrestled junior varsity for the first half of the season,” Raney said. “She had about a .500 winning percentage halfway through the year and in the last month she realized how good she is and she just took off. She did a really good job of just not being happy to be here and there are a lot of good things to come from her.”

As a team, the Warriors tied for 15th place with 28 points. South Sioux City took first place with 95 points and Norfolk was second with 66 points.