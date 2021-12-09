Ricketts and Robinson earn first place finishes at Fremont Invite

FREMONT- The Wahoo Girls Wrestling Team started off the inaugural season of the program with two individual champions at the Fremont Invite on Dec. 3. The winners for the Warriors were Megan Robinson at 126 pounds and Kaylee Ricketts at 165 pounds.

Robinson earned a bye in her first round match. She followed that up by defeating Nevaeh Hascall of Millard West with a pin in a 1:31.

In her finals match, she was also able to pick up a pin. It took her 2:30 to get Victoria Maxey of Norfolk on her back and win.

Rickets seemed to get better as the day went along. She first pinned Mason Klein of Millard West in 2:15 and then pinned Lauren Sash of Millard West in 2:38.

Her fastest pin of the day came in the championship match where she defeated Jasmine Acosta of Schuyler in 2:12 by pin.

At 138 pounds Karina Raney got second place by going 2-1. She started off by defeating Sophia Peterson of Fremont in 1:02 and Jenna Second of Papillion-La Vista in 3:12. In her finals match, she was defeated by a pin in 0:47 by Carly Wemhoff of Schuyler.

As a team, the Warriors got fifth place overall with 64 points. Winning the Invite was Schuyler with 191 points.