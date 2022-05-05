Richmond sets school record for individual score in Fremont

FREMONT- Jake Richmond of Yutan led the Chieftains to a fifth place finish with 367 points at the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Country Club on April 30. In the process, he shot a school record of 74 or three over par to take first place.

“Tough course, with some of the best weather we've had all season,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “Jake played lights out, setting a school record and winning by two strokes.”

Richmond carded a 37 on both the front nine and then the back nine to set up his record setting performance.

Also medaling and getting tenth place was Jude Elgert with an 86. He carded a 41 through the first nine holes and then shot a 45 on the back nine.

Coming in third place for Yutan and 37th overall was Ben Denly. He shot a 101 overall and then a 50 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine.

The final two golfers for the Chieftains were Creek Kennedy and Jack Edwards. Kennedy shot a 106 and Jack Edwards ended up carding a 118.

The next day Yutan took part in the Oakland-Craig Invite on April 30 at the Oakland Country Club. They got third out of 17 teams with a score of 343.

Taking fourth place overall for the Chieftains was Richmond. He ended up shooting four over par with a 76.

Six strokes back of Richmond was Elgert who carded an 82 and got 12th place. That was ten strokes over par for the course.

Taking third and fourth on the team for Yutan was Kennedy and Denly. Coming through with an 88 was Kennedy and Denly carded a personal best with a 98.

The fifth golfer for the Chieftains was Paul Kirchmann. He was three stokes above 100 and shot a 103.

“The team really brought their game Saturday, after what we felt were two disappointing meets, and really got after it,” Teeter said. “They all played solid golf beginning to end, and looking at their scorecards you wouldn't be able to tell when the weather moved in because the weather didn't show much effect; which is huge, because that course can get the better of people on the nicest day. I'm really proud of how they responded and hopefully, we can keep that attitude as we move into the conference tournament this week.”

Earlier in the week, Yutan took part in the Palmyra Invite on April 27. The Chieftains got third in the Gold Division shooting a 267 and were fourth in the silver division by carding a 316.

“We struggled more yesterday than we had been (individually), but ended up doing okay as teams in both divisions,” Teeter said. “We were pretty good around the green throughout the line-up, but we just didn't scramble well and let issues compound rather than try to minimize the damage. Although the boys are not happy with the results, it's something I felt we actually needed as a learning experience in the bottom half of our line-up. I think now we can learn from the round and make adjustments as we move forward.”

Finishing with the best round at Palmyra for Yutan was Richmond. He came in just under 80 with a score of 79.

Coming in fourth overall in the Gold Division and second on the team for the Chieftains was Elgert who carded an 84. Rounding out the team score was Kennedy in ninth place by shooting a 104.

Yutan’s team in the Silver Division was led by Kirchmann who had an even 100 for 18 holes. Both Denly and Edwards had identical scores of 108.

This week the Chieftains will be at River Wild Golf Course in Blair for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invitational on May 5.