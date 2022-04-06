Richmond powers Chieftains to Runner-Up finish

SYRACUSE- Led by a second place finish from Jake Richmond, the Yutan boys golf team took second place at the Syracuse Invite on March 29. The Chieftains finished with a team score of 358, while Milford won the invite by shooting a 353.

“Overall I think we had a pretty good day, as Jack, Creek, and Jackson showed they were ready to step up to replace the guys we lost from last season,” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “We were able to see that we are capable of being in the mix with some very solid, experienced teams, but also saw some areas that we need to improve on (especially around and on the green)that will help us later on in the year.”

For the second straight season, the individual title at the invite came down to a playoff after Richmond and Colton Hauder of Milford both shot 82s. After finishing second to Will Elgert of Yutan in 2021, Hauder was able to defeat Richmond this year in the playoff to get first.

Just outside the top ten for the Chieftains were Jude Elgert and Creek Kennedy in a tie for 11th by carding a 91.

Taking 15th place overall with a 94 for 18 holes was Jack Edwards. He was able to get to the pin in four shots on four holes on the back nine.

Rounding out the team score for Yutan and also coming in below 100 was Jackson Gayer shooting a 96. He made six of the final nine holes of his round in five shots or less.

This week the Chieftains are at the North Bend Quadrangular at 4 p.m. on April 8.