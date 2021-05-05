Richmond leads Chieftain golf team

OAKLAND – The Yutan golf team competed three times last week and brought home two team championships and twelve medals.

The week started at Woodland Hills near Eagle on April 28 for the annual Palmyra Invitational.

The tournament was broke down into two divisions of three man teams.

In the gold division, Chieftain Jake Richmond was the team leader coming in fifth with an 18-hole score of 79. Teammate Will Elgert was right behind Richmond, coming in sixth after signing for an 81.

Senior Brady Timm also medaled, finishing seventh with an 81. The three players won the gold division, beating David City by three strokes.

Chieftain Jude Elgert ended up third in the silver division at the meet after carding an 88. Sam Petersen finished fifth with a 91 and Gage Kennedy ended up out of the medals with a 116. The trio finished fifth out of 15 teams in the silver division.

The Chieftains played well on Friday, taking advantage of perfect weather conditions while winning the Arlington Invitational at the Fremont Country Club with a team score of 333.

Yutan piled up four medals at the meet and was led by a fourth-place finish by Timm who carded a career-best score of 80.