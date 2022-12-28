Rezac takes home MIAA Player of Year honors at NWMS

MARYVILLE, Missouri – With every pass she made, Alyssa Rezac of Northwest Missouri State helped the Bearcat volleyball team continue to grow into a team opponents feared at the NCAA Division II level. This past fall, her peers from around the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association took notice of her abilities on the court as well and awarded the Bishop Neumann graduate Player of the Year for the conference.

“It was a very cool recognition to get,” Rezac said. “Being a setter is a position where I cannot take a whole lot of that credit. I have to thank my teammates for putting me in a good position to distribute the ball kind of where ever I want. The hitters hit the ball at a pretty high rate, so it makes me look really good. I think that award should go to them as much as it should me.”

Rezac became only the fourth player in the history of the program to pick up the honor. On top of winning Player of the Year, she was First-Team All-MIAA and an AVCA Third Team All-American selection.

In her two full years as the starting setter for the Bearcats, she tallied 2,429 assists. Rezac also had 62 service aces and 606 digs.

During this time, Northwest has grown as a volleyball program as well under the leadership of Rezac and her class. In the past two seasons the Bearcats have reached the NCAA Tournament twice and this past fall they won the MIAA regular season championship for the first time in program history.

“My class came in and we hoped to keep turning the program around,” Rezac said. “To be able to become a successful team over my time there was really cool to see. We finally got that regular season conference championship that the school had never done before, which was something we were really proud to do for the team and hopefully they can continue that success.”

What is impressive about Rezac and her accomplishments at Northwest, was her ability to make an impact on the court the second she was given significant playing time. She believes that comes from the great base game she had behind her coming into college.

“I have to give some credit to Bishop Neumann, my high school team, and VCN Nebraska, my club team,” Rezac said. “They set me up with a pretty solid foundation that allowed me to be ready to go right away.”

She also believes the competition level at Northwest helped her to continue improving. At the Division II level of college volleyball, if you don’t keep getting better there is always somebody ready to step up and take your position on the court.

“I just played with such high caliber players at Northwest,” Rezac said. “They always made me better and pushed me every day. With so many talented athletes surrounding me, you are bound to get better.”

The skills for Rezac didn’t just stop on the court. She is also a very gifted student with a 3.88 GPA. This helped her pick up College Sports Communicators Academic All-America honors. In the programs history, Rezac was the second player to earn this, with the last coming in 2000.

“That was special because for a long time I was the second one in program history to receive the award,” Rezac said. “I think it really shows that it’s possible to be a student and an athlete at a high level. It was a really big accomplishment and a lot of hard work paid off.”

Despite still having a year of eligibility left to play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rezac made the decision that this past season was her last. Now she is started on her next endeavor in sports, which is coaching.

As she continues to finish her masters degree at Northwest, she will be joining the volleyball program as a coach. It’s a role she is eager to play, since coaching is something, she has grown to love over the years.

“I am really excited to share my athlete insight being that I am such a recent athlete,” Rezac said. “Coaching is my passion as I have learned over the years coaching at camps. I have a really good connection with the girls and they have a lot of respect for me. I am excited to try it out at the collegiate level and contribute to the team’s success.”