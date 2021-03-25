Rezac submits resignation from Village board

VALPARAISO – After being on the Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees for over 20 years, former chairperson Jim Rezac submitted his resignation last week, according to a fellow board member.

Village Clerk Cheryl Rieck informed the village board of Rezac’s resignation on March 16 and it was discussed during the special meeting that night, Board Member Mike Blazek said.

Rezac was chairperson for a number of years after being elected to the village board during the 2000 General Election.

The resignation comes after Rezac was almost removed from his appointed position as chairperson of the village board during a meeting on March 9. Blazek made a motion to remove Rezac in light of recent actions he had taken, including walking out of the village board special meeting on Jan. 27 where the village board decided to close the library for the state audit and asking for legal advice from an outside source. The motion to dismiss Rezac did not pass.

Rezac did not respond to requests for comment by the Waverly News.

If Rezac’s resignation is accepted by the village board, a new chairperson will be appointed and will work to find someone to take on the vacant position. The village board will then need to accept one of the recommendations to fill the spot. Blazek said electing a new chairperson could happen during the village board’s meeting on April 13.