WAVERLY — Residents in a Waverly neighborhood say cars regularly speed through a pair of intersections while children play in driveways. The results of a traffic study suggest those speeders are few and far between.

In December, a handful of homeowners in Waverly’s Riley neighborhood appeared before the Waverly City Council to express concerns about an increase in traffic along Bailie Street, which runs east to west through the neighborhood.

With the traffic has come cars “flying” through the Bailie Street intersections with 143rd and 145th streets.

“Several residents have stated that they’ve had to slam on their brakes to avoid accidents, especially at that 143rd Street intersection,” Samantha Binder, a member of Riley’s homeowners association, said at the December council meeting.

Binder and fellow Riley residents Laura Bates and Dan Habel attributed the influx of cars to parents headed to the Waverly Child Development Center, which opened in early 2022 and was connected to the Riley neighborhood via Bailie Street. Another possible cause of increased traffic, they said, could stem from peak-hour congestion along Amberly Road, with drivers taking Bailie as a shortcut to get to the Waverly Middle School campus.

The city council resolved to order a traffic study at the 143rd Street and 145th Street intersections and contracted JEO Consulting Group for the job. Area residents hoped that at least a two-way stop would be installed on Bailie at 143rd Street as a result.

JEO took traffic counts on March 28, and delivered the results of the study to the council at its May 9 meeting.

“I have to say that my constituents and the people in that area that travel those roads are not happy with this traffic study,” said Council Member Abbey Pascoe, who lives along Bailie Street in the Riley neighborhood.

The study’s recommendation, based on traffic counts and a speed study, was to keep the intersections the same, with no stop signs being added at either intersection. JEO supported its rationale in the study with the Federal Highway Administration’s Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

JEO put their data up against the manual’s criteria for four-way stops and two-way stops. To warrant a four-way stop, the intersections would have had to experience 300 or more vehicles per hour on one street and 200 vehicles per hour on the other — for eight hours or more per day. The most traffic the 143rd Street intersection — the busier of the two — saw was 176 cars during the morning rush.

The intersection could have warranted a four-way stop if it had seen five or more crashes at the intersection. None have been reported at 143rd and Bailie or 145th and Bailie.

A four-way stop also could have been considered if cars were routinely driving faster than 40 miles per hour. The upper range of speeds recorded was 27 to 28 miles per hour.

A two-way stop could have been warranted if the intersection had seen five or more crashes in the past two years, had reduced sightlines or saw upwards of 6,000 drivers per day on either street.

JEO’s conclusion read: “The current traffic control at both study intersections (uncontrolled) is appropriate based upon the analysis conducted for (all-way stop-control) and (two-way stop-control).”

Council Member Aaron Hummel said he was confused at the study’s statement that placing a two-way stop at the 143rd Street intersection would likely make some people drive faster.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Brownell, who was in the audience at the council meeting, explained that drivers traveling on the street without stop signs would actually be more apt to speed through the intersection because they would be able to assume that cross-traffic would stop at the stop sign.

“When people know an intersection is uncontrolled, they know they have to slow down,” Brownell said.

Pascoe said she had already heard from constituents who were worried that a stop sign would not be placed at either intersection until it was too late. Despite the concerns, City Attorney Mark Fahleson said the council did its due diligence, and that it should rely on JEO’s study.

“The reality is, if we make any changes from an engineering standpoint that are contrary to an engineer’s recommendation, in the event something occurs, we ignored the advice of the experts we hired,” Fahleson said.

Council Member David Jespersen said even though Riley residents could be upset with the council’s decision, it could instead be viewed through a positive lens.

“The engineers say this is the safest thing to do,” Jespersen said. “So, we are getting what we want, but it’s just not what we thought we were going to get.”