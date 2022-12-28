Remembering first half of 2022

WAHOO – The year 2022 began with structure fires and bridge explosions, saw the continuation of efforts to clean up the AltEn ethanol plant mess, heralded several successes on local high school athletic fields and gymnasiums and included many accomplishments by local citizens and businesses.

Here is a look at events that took place in Saunders County in the first half of 2022.

January

Two fires erupted in homes in Cedar Bluffs on Jan. 6. The first took place at 206 E. Oak St. at 12:56 a.m. Cedar Bluffs firefighters were called to the second blaze at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 when a passerby noticed a fire at a storage building on a farm 2 miles west of Cedar Bluffs.

The Saunders County Senior Hippology Team earned third place in national competition at the Western National Roundup in Denver, Colorado Jan. 8 and 9. Emily Kwarcinski and Kaliska Kelley, both of Ashland, and Megan Rezac of Springfield also placed second in written exam and ID stations, fourth in team problem solving and ninth in horse judging on their way to the third place team finish.

District 39 (Wahoo Public Schools) has entered into an interlocal agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2 to pursue alternative financing for a possible building project at the middle school/high school. A resolution authorizing a lease with the Saunders County Education Agency (SCEA) was approved by the Board of Education in a special meeting on Jan. 3. The Saunders County Education Agency was formed on Nov. 15, 2021 through the interlocal agreement.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has a new member after John Zaugg was chosen on Jan. 26 to fill the District 2 seat. Zaugg was one of five District 2 residents who applied for the position, which had been vacant since longtime supervisor Doris Karloff was recalled in December. The other applicants were Joanie Swanson of Ashland, Susan Thomas of Ashland, Meg Stafford of Ashland and Chris Kems of Yutan. Kems and Zaugg both ran for the seat in the 2020 Primary Election. District 2 includes Yutan, Wann, Memphis and the lake communities north of Ashland. It does not include Ashland proper.

February

On Feb. 1, an explosive device was placed on a bridge rail on County Road 19 between County Road J and County Road K, west of Wahoo, according to Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz. The incident happened at 3:23 p.m.

Nebraska State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue held a “Stop the AltEn Coverup” rally in the Nebraska State Capitol rotunda on Feb. 7 calling on the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for more communication regarding the AltEn environmental crisis near Mead. Blood told roughly 40 attendees Nebraskans deserved answers about how the biofuel plant was allowed to manufacture pesticide-coated seeds into ethanol, as well as why the state took so long to act.

Jon Frazer was sworn in as the new deputy county attorney for Saunders County by Saunders County Court Judge Andrew Lange on Feb. 17 at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo.

Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization pooled funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of suspects who are stealing copper wire from irrigation equipment in the Yutan area. Sgt. Chris Lichtenberg with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said there were about 20 reports in the eastern part of Saunders of theft of copper wire from irrigation pivots in recent weeks.

Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo won the first-ever 165-pound state girls wrestling championship and finished the year 47-0 at the inaugural NSAA State Girls Wrestling Championship at the CHI Center in Omaha on Feb. 19. Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson of Yutan claimed the first girls state titles at the 107 and 120 pound weight classes as freshmen.

Malachi Bordovsky led the Wahoo boys wrestling team with a second place finish at 138 pounds during the Class B State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 17 to 19. Also medaling for Wahoo and getting sixth place overall was Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds. Seniors Conner Kreikemeier and Logan Bryce led the Raymond Central wrestling team by picking up second-place finishes in Class C.

The Wahoo City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that raised water rates 32% for residents. Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst told the council during the Feb. 22 meeting that the increased revenue projected from the rate increase will help pay for needed infrastructure upgrades identified in a study conducted by JEO Consulting Group.

After winning the Class B Boys State High School Powerlifting competition and finishing fourth in the Class A state meet last year, Yutan’s Will Peterson had a goal to win Class A this time around. He did exactly that, by lifting a total of 655 kilos, or 1,444 pounds, which was the most of any competitor in the super heavyweight division of Class A during the state meet at Midland University in Fremont on Feb. 26 and 27.

March

The first annual Road Rally Scavenger Hunt for Wahoo’s first dog park was a huge success according to organizers. The March 5 event raised $4,291.71, plus there was a surprise donation of $25,000 that put the campaign past the fundraising goal.

The Wahoo City Council heard four options for upgrading city hall that include remodeling the existing facility and/or added a new structure. Marv Larson, senior program manager with JEO Consulting Group, presented the options during the council’s regular meeting March 8.

In a game where nobody led by more than five points the entire way, the top seeded Wahoo boys basketball team fell on a last second three from eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun, 54-52, in the first round of the Class C-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on March 8.

The Class D-1 No. 7 Mead boys basketball team fell just short of taking down Class D-1 No. 2 Dundy County Stratton in the first round of the Class D-1 State Basketball Tournament at Lincoln North Star High School on March 7.

Al Bartek, Joe Ostoff and Tommy Hicks were honored during the Veteran of the Month ceremony held March 18 at the Veterans Club in Wahoo. The Veteran of the Month program was initiated in 2018 by the late Larry Mach, who was a member of the county board. On the second Tuesday of the month, the honored veteran attended the supervisors meeting, where they received a plaque and recognition. The ceremony usually lasted about five minutes. Last fall, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee (VSC) chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting.

About 50 local residents attended a public information meeting March 28 at the Clint Johannes Education Building at Lake Wanahoo to hear about the Wahoo Creek Watershed Plan, a $22 million project to control flooding in Saunders County. The Lower Platte Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) was awarded $22 million from the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Stability (STARWARS) special legislative committee. LPNNRD is partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for the project, which will construct 10 wet dams in the watershed.

The local business community celebrated a year of accomplishments by handing out the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce awards on March 29 at Starlite Event Center. The Wahoo Robotics Club won the George Beadle Award, Jerry and Arlene Johnson received the Daryl Zanuck Award, the Bishop Neumann trap team was honored with the Sam Crawford Award, the Howard Hanson Award went to Marcene Havelka, Alissa Hansen received the Clarence Anderson Award, the Bennett Sister Award was given to the Wahoo Community Foundation, Kathryn Nygren won the Macel Hoppe Award, Wanahoo LLC (Bob and Garret Soup and Bill and Mike Hancock) and Buckmaster Construction (Jeff and Erin Buckmaster) were honored with the Envision Wahoo award and the Terry O’Brien Business of the Year Award went to Wahoo Concrete.

April

After hearing from county employees for several months, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved a $2 raise for all non-law-enforcement employees April 5. The decision comes after the board approved a similar raise in October for the county’s law enforcement employees. The board had approved a $2 per hour raise plus shift differential of $0.75 for second and third shifts for contractual employees in law enforcement and corrections. The increase was effective Nov. 1.

Samples from a monitoring well at AltEn showed high concentrations of pesticides, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE). On April 22, the NDEE released a statement saying a sample collected downgradient of the northwest lagoon at AltEn showed mefenoxam and thiamethoxam present above the levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for drinking water. Samples were collected March 28 to April 4 to evaluate why water levels have been dropping in the northwest lagoon, the NDEE said.

The Rev. Zach Anderson, a native of Wahoo, was the guest pastor during a special worship service noting the 150th anniversary of First United Methodist Church in Wahoo on April 24.

Yutan High School students captured 41 medals, including eight golds, to win the Class C team title April 25 at the 2022 NSAA state journalism championships at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Yutan totaled 578 points in the sweepstakes standings to easily outdistance runner-up Southern Valley (224) and Doniphan-Trumbull, who finished third with 240. The Chieftains scored points in 23 of the 25 categories and added eight silvers and four bronze medals to their gold total.

The men who served on the submarine Wahoo SS565 have held reunions every two years all over the country. But they had never gathered in the community that bears the same name as their beloved submarine. So it was fitting that they decided to hold their final reunion in Wahoo at the site of a monument to another submarine that bore the same name. “We thought we should go to Wahoo,” said Tom Young, one of four men responsible for organizing the reunion on Friday, April 29 at the Wahoo SS238 memorial, part of the Veterans Memorial on the Saunders County Courthouse grounds.

May

A jury worked into the night May 3 before finding Kolton Barnes guilty of first-degree murder in Saunders County District Court for killing Kayla Matulka in Malmo on July 15, 2020.

Chris Lichtenberg advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, beating the other Republican candidate, Curt Prohaska, by 101 votes. Incumbent John Smaus had 483 votes to challenger John Wonka’s 269 in the Republican race for the District 5 county board seat. Smaus and Lichtenberg advanced to the November general election where they were unopposed.

For the first time since 2003, the Wahoo boys track and field team claimed a district title at the B-2 District Meet at Wahoo on May 10. The Warriors came in first place with 138 points, 60.5 points in front of second place Elkhorn.

The Bishop Neumann track teams swept the C-2 District Track meet at Memorial Stadium in David City on May 12. The Cavalier boys took first place in the team standings with 119 points and the girls team won the title with 156 points.

Wahoo senior Carson Lavaley and freshman Jake Scanlon earned top-five finishes in the discus at the Class B State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 18 and 19. Coming in sixth place in the pole vault and tying the school record was Michael Robinson with a 13-06 vault. Earning a surprise medal for the Warriors in the long jump was Curtis Swahn. The senior battled a tough competition field and got eighth place with a mark of 21-05.25. Claiming two medals in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles was Zach Fox. He came in seventh place in both events by clocking a 15.72 and a 40.74. The final points of the meet scored by the Warriors came in the 4x400-meter relay. Fox, Sam Edmonds, Garett Grandgenett and Malachi Bordovsky took fourth place running a 3:27.32

The Bishop Neumann girls 4x800-meter relay team ran like a group on a mission at the Class C State Track and Field Championships on May 20 and 21 at Omaha Burke Stadium. The team of Cassie Coufal, Kali Jurgensmeier, Adelyn Zwick and Kinslee Bosak shaved 11 seconds off their time from districts and won the relay clocking a 9:54.02. On top of winning gold in the 4x800-meter relay, Jurgensmeier came in second in the triple jump. The final medal of the meet for the senior came in the 300-meter hurdles where she took fourth place, clocking a 47.38.

Bishop Neumann’s Kamdyn Swartz left everything on the track at his last State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke Stadium on May 20and 21. The senior captured second place in both hurdle events and helped his team get fourth place in Class C. The 4x400 meter team of Calvin Sassaman, Trent Moudry, Michael Lynch and Luke Meis put together one of their best times of the season with a 3:32.08. They won the second heat of the relay but were .6 of a second off the champions from Grand Island Central Catholic. In the 4x800 meter relay, Lynch, Jude Polacek, Joseph Haberman and Meis got eighth place overall, running an 8:35.25. Meis was able to replicate another solid performance in the 800-meter run. The junior posted a 2:02.79, which was good enough to get him fourth place overall. Coming home with two medals in both the high jump and the triple jump competitions at state was Connor Schutt. He cleared 6-02 in the high jump to get fourth and was eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 42-10.25.

The Mead boys track and field team pulled together to earn a medal in the 4x100-meter relay at the Class D State Track and Field Championships in Omaha on May 21 in Omaha. The team of AJ Carritt, Hayden Cunningham, Tyler Else and Tyler Pickworth took seventh place running a 45.95.

In her first trip to the State Track and Field Championships, Addy Sweeney of Cedar Bluffs made the most of her opportunity, medaling in two out of the three events she competed in at Omaha Burke on May 20 and 21. Sweeney’s first medal came in the long jump where she went 16-01.75 to get eighth place. Sweeney ended up clocking a 53.16 in the finals of the 300 meter hurdles to place eighth overall.

The Yutan boys track and field team earned a fifth place finish by the 4x100 meter relay squad at the Class C State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke on May 20 and 21. Competing in that relay for Yutan were Zach Krajicek, Jett Arensburg, Derek Wacker and Josh Jessen.

The Wahoo City Council approved a developer’s agreement during the May 24 council meeting between People of Destiny and the City of Wahoo to remodel buildings on the former John F. Kennedy College campus.

Lori Springer, of Valparaiso, was sentenced by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin on May 23 in Saunders County District Court in Wahoo. Marroquin sentenced Springer to two years of probation for all three counts, which include theft – taking $500 to $1,500; attempted unlawful acts – obtaining property and official misconduct. Springer will also have to pay $1,548.36 in restitution to the Village of Valparaiso and complete 50 hours of community service. Springer entered a plea of guilty during a plea hearing on April 11 after reaching a plea agreement with the Saunders County Attorney. A Nebraska State Patrol investigation revealed as the director of the Valparaiso Public Library, Springer had purchased over $1,800 in personal items for her family using the library’s Amazon account.

Despite less than ideal weather conditions Steven Sladky of Bishop Neumann earned a medal at the Class C State Golf Tournament at the Elks Country Club on May 24 and 25. The junior finished in a tie for 10th place overall by shooting a 160.

Against the best competition in Class C the Yutan boys golf team was able to put together a solid performance at the State Tournament held at the Elks Country Country Club in Columbus on May 24 and 25. They ended up tying for sixth place with Amherst with a score of 710. The top golfer for the Chieftains was the team’s senior leader Jake Richmond who tied for 10th place with four other golfers.

June

Three area athletes participated in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl All-Star game at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on June 4. The South Team included Ashland-Greenwood kicker Evan Shepard and Wahoo’s Carson Lavaley, who played several possessions for the South at center. For the North Team, Isaiah Daniell of Yutan finished with one tackle in the game.

Gov. Pete Ricketts held a town hall meeting in Wahoo on the afternoon of June 10 to discuss the “historic” 2022 legislative session. Ricketts spoke in a meeting room at Union Bank and Trust to a small but enthusiastic crowd with State Sen. Bruce Bostelman and County Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka in attendance.

In December, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors voted to hire Rey Freeman Communications Consulting to perform a study that would help the county decide on an emergency radio system that would upgrade the county’s current system, which local emergency services agencies have said is shaky at best. Six months later, at the board’s June 14 meeting, Freeman returned to the board with his findings. From his perspective, there are several options the county can choose, but only one that will give first responders a modern communication platform. That option, proposed in 2021 by Motorola, would replace the county’s conventional 800-megahertz system, which was installed in 2005 and that county fire and police departments and EMS teams have been struggling with for years.

After much consideration and a trip back to the planning commission, the Wahoo City Council gave final approval to an ordinance that will allow ground floor apartments in specific areas of downtown. The council approved Ordinance 2393 on June 14 at the monthly meeting held at the Wahoo Public Library. Two council members – Stuart Krejci and Patrick Nagle – voted no, while Karen Boop, Carl Warford, Chris Rappl and Ryan Ideus voted in favor of the ordinance.

When you ask coaches and athletes involved with the Wahoo Otters swim team, everyone will tell you that Cecelia Fritsch is one of the team’s biggest supporters. With four siblings on the team and a mom who helps coach, she is at every practice working right along with the team. At the opening meet of the season June 24 at North Bend, Cecelia didn’t just cheer on her siblings and friends but got to compete alongside them in the eight and under kickboard relay and the crescendo relay. In her first event, Cecelia helped the eight and under kickboard relay get third place with a time of 4:24.22. In the last event of the day, it was Cecelia and her siblings Veronica, Gabe, Matthias and Samuel who competed in the crescendo. They ended up taking fifth place overall by clocking a time of 2:14.34.

The National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit granted to AltEn in June 2022 will allow the six seed companies leading the cleanup effort to continue moving an estimated 150 million gallons of treated wastewater off site through June 30, 2027.