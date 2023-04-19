YUTAN – For the second time this season, the Yutan track team hosted a meet. The Chieftains took advantage of this and found success in many different events at the Yutan Invite on April 11.

One of the main strong suits for Yutan on both the boys and girls teams were the relays where they swept the 4x100 and the 4x400.

Leading the charge was the 4x100 team of Jett Arensberg, Zach Krajicek, Dereck Wacker and Joey Benjamin. The group finished in a time of 44.80, which is a 10th of a second off the school record.

In the 4x400 relay, Lucas Bussing, Nolan Timm, AJ Arensberg and Wacker ended up clocking a 3:38 on their way to taking gold.

The 4x100 relay team for the girls consisted of Molly Besch, Maura Tichota, Mylee Tichota and Allison Kirchmann. They had clean hand offs all around and broke the tape in 52.59.

McKenna Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota had a solid place in the 4x400 and won in a time of 4:21.29

Also getting third in the 4x800 relay for the boys were Owen Egr, Grayson Cogdill, Bryce Kolc and Ethan Eggen. They clocked a 9:37.83 in the two mile race.

Earning a first place finish in an individual event for the Chieftains was Joey Benjamin in the boys pole vault. He set a new personal record mark for himself with a vault of 11-00. Max Egr and Jesse Kult both got over 9-06 to place third and fifth, respectively.

Reaching the line first in 100 meter hurdles for the Yutan girls was Mylee Tichota with a time of 17.47. In the prelims, the freshman ran a PR of 17.25.

Coming in right behind her in second was her sister Maura Tichota with a 17.76 and Kylie Krajicek took fourth by clocking a personal record time of 17.83.

Yutan will be traveling to the Twin River Invite at 12 p.m. in Genoa on April 20.

The rest of the results for the Chieftains from the Yutan Invite can be found below.

Yutan Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 3. Jett Arensberg, 11.51; Zack Krajicek, 11.78

Girls 100 M Dash- 4. Molly Besch, 13.46

Boys 200 M Dash- 2. Jett Arensberg, 22.84; 3. Zach Krajicek, 23.00; 4. Derek Wacker, 23.15

Boys 400 M Dash- 4. AJ Arensberg, 54.57; 6. Lucas Bussing, 55.00

Girls 400 M Dash- 6. McKenna Jones, 1:05.88

Boys 800 M Dash- 7. Owen Egr, 2:23

Girls 800 M Dash- 4. Gabi Tederman, 2:32.66

Girls 3,200 M Run- 8. Madi Ledden, 17:07.64

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 7. Nathan Rupp, 19.50; 8. Drew Krajicek, 21.69

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 8. Max Egr, 48.84

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 7. Kyle Krajicek, 54.30

Boys Shot Put- 4. Drake Trent, 44-06.75; 6. Owen Sutter, 39-04.50; 7. Max Peterson, 38-06

Girls Shot Put- 2. Maura Tichota, 31-09.75

Boys Discus- 5. Drake Trent, 121-09

Girls Discus- 4. Maura Tichota, 112-09; 5. Mylee Tichota, 107-06

Boys High Jump- 4. Jett Arensberg, 5-10

Girls High Jump- 3. Kyle Krajicek, 5-02; 6. McKenna Jones, 4-10

Girls Pole Vault- 3. Hailey Kube, 8-00; 3. Gabi Tederman, 8-00; 5. Bella Tederman, 8-00

Boys Long Jump- 4. Jason Neukirk, 19-09

Girls Long Jump- 5. Jenna Benjamin, 15-02; 7. Alyssa Husing, 14-07.50

Boys Triple Jump- 7. Nolan Timm, 37-05

Girls Triple Jump- 8. Kyle Krajicek, 31-01.50