Reeder, Vikings gain redemption, trip to state

WAVERLY – Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder took the Waverly girls team to the state tournament in 2016 and ended up second after losing to Elkhorn South.
A year later Reeder moved from the girls sideline to the boys sideline and has quietly built a winner over the past five years.
After finishing with a record of 8-13 in 2018-19, the Vikings finished 13-10 a year ago and finished seconds away from advancing to the state tournament after falling to Scottsbluff in overtime last February.
The Vikings resided in the Class B rankings all season and after a brief late season dip the Vikings got their revenge.
Waverly, in front of a spirited home crowd on Feb. 27, rolled past Scottsbluff 57-30 punching their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.
The road to the Class B state tournament was a long one for the Vikings.
The Waverly season was put on hold in November when practice and games were suspended for teams located in Lancaster County.
“This season was unlike any other and I have been coaching for a long time. We didn’t even know if we would even have a season in November,” Reeder said.
In addition to dealing with a late start due to the pandemic, the Vikings also lost players Landon Tjaden and Adam Benes to injury and have been forced to play without two of their key players all season.
“Landon was our starting point guard and Adam was our sixth man a season ago. I wasn’t sure we would be able to recover from losing those two guys, but to the guys’ credit they picked each other up and rallied,” said Reeder.
The Vikings came out of the gate at full speed winning their first five games of the year, including a 49-43 victory over Class C-1 power Kearney Catholic in Hastings on Dec. 19.
Despite losing to Norris in the Waverly holiday tournament, the Vikings rose to third in the Class B rankings after winning nine of their first 10 games.
“We were playing really good basketball when we beat Wahoo and Platteview on back-to-back nights,” Reeder added.
After defeating the Trojans on the road on Jan. 22 the Vikings went into a slump offensively and entered the game with Scottsbluff on a 4-5 stretch in nine games between Jan. 28 and Feb. 23.
“We were really struggling offensively over our last nine games so we really started focusing solely on the offensive end at practice and it paid off big time against Scottsbluff in the district final. We came out confident and relaxed on the offensive end of the floor,” said Reeder.
The 57 points scored against the Bearcats were the most points for the Vikings in a game in more than a month.
“We needed that. The guys were having so much fun. It is always a lot of more fun when you are making shots,” Reeder said.
Senior Andrew Heffelfinger is one of four seniors on the roster this season and leads the Vikings in scoring at 13 points per contest.
Cole Murray, a 6-2 junior, slid into the point guard position after Tjaden’s injury and has played well, leading the team in assists and
scoring at 10.1 points per game.
Preston Harms, the 5-10 sophomore son of Waverly assistant coach Anthony Harms, is the Vikings’ best shooter and his role has grown throughout the season. He is averaging nearly nine points a game and is shooting better than 40% from distance.
Juniors Hogan Wingrove (6-5) and Drew Miller (6-4) hold down the fort in the paint for the Vikings.
“I love this team. They have worked so hard and have overcome so much all to become an unselfish team that is a joy to coach,” Reeder stated.
The team will continue to the semifinals of the Class B Boys Basketball Nebraska State Championships after beating Omaha Skutt 41-40. The Vikings will play Friday at 4 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena and will compete against either Beatrice or Mount Michael for a spot in the championship game pending the outcome of their game today at 11:15.