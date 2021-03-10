Reeder, Vikings gain redemption, trip to state

In addition to dealing with a late start due to the pandemic, the Vikings also lost players Landon Tjaden and Adam Benes to injury and have been forced to play without two of their key players all season.

“Landon was our starting point guard and Adam was our sixth man a season ago. I wasn’t sure we would be able to recover from losing those two guys, but to the guys’ credit they picked each other up and rallied,” said Reeder.

The Vikings came out of the gate at full speed winning their first five games of the year, including a 49-43 victory over Class C-1 power Kearney Catholic in Hastings on Dec. 19.

Despite losing to Norris in the Waverly holiday tournament, the Vikings rose to third in the Class B rankings after winning nine of their first 10 games.

“We were playing really good basketball when we beat Wahoo and Platteview on back-to-back nights,” Reeder added.

After defeating the Trojans on the road on Jan. 22 the Vikings went into a slump offensively and entered the game with Scottsbluff on a 4-5 stretch in nine games between Jan. 28 and Feb. 23.