Reeder stepping down as boys basketball coach

WAVERLY – Days after exiting the Class B State Basketball Tournament in double overtime against Omaha Roncalli, Ryan Reeder announced that he will be stepping down as the head coach of the Waverly boys basketball team. This comes on the heels of leading the Vikings to back-to-back state tournaments after the program hadn’t been to one for 50 years.

After being an assistant coach at Lincoln Southwest, Reeder took his first head coaching job at Waverly as the girls basketball coach in the 2014-2015 season. After not making it to state in the first season, the Vikings got to state in year two for the first time since 2001 and got all the way to the Class B State Championship game, where they lost to Elkhorn South 43-33.

The next year, Reeder continued to coach basketball at Waverly, but now it was as the head coach for the boys basketball team.

Similar to the girls team, Reeder had a little bit of a rebuild he had to make with the Vikings boys basketball program. After several years of knocking on the door of the state tournament, the boys finally got there in 2021.

In the first round, they upset the second seed Omaha Skutt Catholic 41-40. Their season would end the next day in a close contest to the eventual state champ Beatrice.

This season the Vikings had ups and downs, but still got to state and finished with a 16-10 record. Similar to the previous year, Waverly battled hard but saw their season end to the eventual state champions from Omaha Roncalli.

In his eight years as a head coach in Waverly, Reeder compiled a record of 104-80. Reeder will remain as director of basketball operations for Nebraska Supreme, one of the top club basketball programs in the state.

“Viking family, I want to publicly thank you for the support the last eight years I have been at Waverly High School as a Head Basketball Coach,” Reeder said in a post on social media on March 9. “After meeting with the team this morning, I am officially announcing that I am stepping down as the boys’ basketball coach and will continue my role in building up Supreme Court Basketball. The family culture we have as an athletic department in Waverly made this decision difficult.”

There have been no announcements made yet on who will replace Reeder as the head coach of the Waverly boys basketball team.