Reds win one out of four in tournament

SPRINGFIELD – The Wahoo State Bank Reds won one game out of four during a district tune up tournament in Springfield last week.
Jarrett Kmiecik’s single scored one run to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning as Wahoo went on to defeat host Springfield 6-3 on July 18.
Springfield got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Wahoo tied things up in the top of the fourth when Kmiecik scored on Owen Hancock’s fielder’s choice.
The Trojans regained the lead in the fifth inning to make it 1-3. Trenton Barry scored Kael Eddie on a line drive double in the seventh to tie the game at three apiece, and Kmiecik hit a ground ball to center to score Barry. Hancock’s triple scored Kmiecik and Peyton Nelson to put the Reds up 6-3.
Cooper Hancock started on the mound for Wahoo. He had two strikeouts and surrendered six runs and 10 hits over seven innings.
Wahoo collected 10 hits, including two each by Eddie and Nelson. Barry, Kmiecik, Hancock, Joseph Klein, Joe Herrera and Aaron Ickler each had one hit. Hancock had three RBI and Barry notched two.
Earlier in the day, Wahoo lost to ETC Knights 2-4
ETC scored one run in the first inning and added two more in the third and another in the fifth. Wahoo finally scored in the fifth inning after Michael Lynch doubled on a fly ball to left field and advanced to third on the throw. Seth Williams hit a fly ball to center field that was caught, but Lynch tagged up and scored.
Eddie crossed the plate in the sixth inning on a single by Nelson, making the score 2-4, where it stayed until the end.
Kmiecik pitched six innings for Wahoo, allowing seven hits and four runs but striking out five.
Eddie, Nelson and Lynch each had one hit for the Reds.
Even though Wahoo scored right away in the first inning, the Reds fell behind early and could not recover during a 2-10 loss to Auburn on July 17.
Colin Ludvik stole home to give Wahoo a run in the top of the first inning. Auburn tied things up in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly and then took a one-run led when they scored on a wild pitch. Auburn added two runs in the bottom of the second.
Ludvik got on first on an error in the third inning and scored when Eddie singled on a hard-hit ball to left field to make the score 2-5. But Auburn kept on scoring, adding two runs in the bottom of the third and four in the fourth.
Lynch took the loss for Wahoo. He collected four strikeouts and gave up nine runs on eight hits over three and two-thirds innings. Herrera relieved Lynch in the fourth inning.
Kmiecik, Eddie and Jake Whitney each had one hit for Wahoo.
Wahoo Reds started the tourney with a one-run loss to Ashland on July 16.
The Bluejays started out with a run in the first inning and Wahoo tied the game at one apiece in the bottom of the first after Ludvik singled to start the inning and Barry drives him in with a sacrifice fly to right.
Ashland took a one-run lead in the top of the third, but Wahoo jumped over the Bluejays with two runs in the bottom of the inning, including a two-run homerun by Kmiecik that drove in Hancock.
The Bluejays rallied with four runs in the fourth, but Wahoo fought back in the fifth inning. Nelson was hit by a pitch, then Barry reached base on a ground ball to the shortstop. Klein singled to right field, advancing runners. Whitney hit into a fielder’s choice and Nelson scored. Herrera hit a grounder to second base, scoring Barry. With two outs, Wahoo had the bases loaded, but a fly ball was caught by the Bluejay centerfielder, ending the game with a score of 5-6.
Right-hander Eddie went three innings for Wahoo, allowing two runs and one hit while striking out six. Carter Malina and Ickler came out of the bullpen to relieve Eddie. Ickler allowed four hits and had two strikeouts. Malina allowed two hits and four runs.
Ludvik, Kmiecik, Barry, Klein and Sam Stuhr each had one hit for Wahoo.
Reach the Wahoo Newspaper staff at news@wahoonewspaper.com.