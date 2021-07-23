Reds win one out of four in tournament

SPRINGFIELD – The Wahoo State Bank Reds won one game out of four during a district tune up tournament in Springfield last week.

Jarrett Kmiecik’s single scored one run to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning as Wahoo went on to defeat host Springfield 6-3 on July 18.

Springfield got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Wahoo tied things up in the top of the fourth when Kmiecik scored on Owen Hancock’s fielder’s choice.

The Trojans regained the lead in the fifth inning to make it 1-3. Trenton Barry scored Kael Eddie on a line drive double in the seventh to tie the game at three apiece, and Kmiecik hit a ground ball to center to score Barry. Hancock’s triple scored Kmiecik and Peyton Nelson to put the Reds up 6-3.

Cooper Hancock started on the mound for Wahoo. He had two strikeouts and surrendered six runs and 10 hits over seven innings.

Wahoo collected 10 hits, including two each by Eddie and Nelson. Barry, Kmiecik, Hancock, Joseph Klein, Joe Herrera and Aaron Ickler each had one hit. Hancock had three RBI and Barry notched two.

Earlier in the day, Wahoo lost to ETC Knights 2-4