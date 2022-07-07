Reds walk-off against Bears in Conference Tournament

WAHOO- For the second time on the season, the Wahoo State Bank senior Reds were able to knock off Blair, this time 4-3 in the Eastern Nebraska Baseball League senior tournament on June 28 at Sam Crawford Field.

Early on it was Blair who was able to grab a 2-0 lead after the first three and a half innings of play. Wahoo was able to answer back with three runs in the bottom of the third.

The Bears helped the Reds out with two walks to begin the inning. After that Dawson Hiemstra bunted to load the bases.

Coming up with a big hit to center tying the game was Grant Ryan. That was followed up by Trent Barry hitting into a double play two at-bats later that scored Hiemstra and put Wahoo up 3-2.

Blair was able to rally from the deficit with two outs in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back singles by the Bears tied the game up at three apiece.

The game would remain tied until the bottom of the seventh. In the Red’s last at-bat, Joe Herrera reached on an error, Barry singled to center, and then Seth Williams was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Luke Leedom was the next batter and he was able to put the ball in play scoring the game winning run.

Picking up the win as the pitcher was Joseph Klein who went three innings and gave up one earned run. The starter was Barry who pitched four innings, gave up one earned run, and had seven strikeouts.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Ryan and then Leedom drove in the other run for Wahoo.

Later on that same day, the Reds were back in action against the top seeded Mount Michael at home. Wahoo was able to hang with the Knights for three innings until seven unanswered runs gave the visitors a 9-2 win.

The game started with Ryan getting hit by a pitch and then he was moved over to second base by a sac bunt from Joe Herrera. Barry was able to knock in Ryan with a double to center making it 1-0 in favor of the Reds.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Ryan was able to single to right field with no outs. Later in the inning, his courtesy runner Brandon Greenfield was driven in by a groundout from Peyton Nelson tying the game.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the fourth when Mount Michael struck for four runs. That was followed up by another three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI was Barry, while Nelson had one run batted in.

Pitching 3.1 innings, giving up six earned runs and one strikeout was Ryan. Herrera went 2.2 innings in relief, gave up three earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Wahoo’s final game of the league tournament came against Crete on June 29. A seven run sixth inning helped spur the Cardinals past the Reds 10-7.

Through the first four innings of the contest, Wahoo was able to score one run in the second and the fourth inning. Williams scored the first run of the game with a homer to left field and Klein hit a sac fly to left field scoring Barry to tie the game at two apiece.

For the second time in the game, the Reds hit a homer in the bottom of the fifth. With two runners on, Barry got the ball over the wall in left field to put Wahoo up 5-2.

Unfortunately, Wahoo wasn’t able to hold onto that lead when Crete struck for seven in the sixth and one in the seventh to go up 10-5.

Despite the deficit, the Reds were able to get two runs back in the bottom of the seventh. They were driven in by a single from Williams and a sac fly to left field from Klein.

Barry led Wahoo in the game with two hits and three RBIs and Williams and Klein both drove in two runs. Pitching 5.1 innings, giving up five earned runs, with three strikeouts as the starter was Williams, and Leedom pitched 1.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

The Reds had a home game against Lincoln East on July 5. They played at Yutan on July 9 at 6 p.m.