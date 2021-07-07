Reds struggle in tournament

WAHOO – The Wahoo State Bank Reds finished with a record of 1-2 in league tournament play last week.

The Reds started the tournament with a 6-1 setback at the hands of the Blair Bears on June 29.

Blair scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and added two more in the sixth to pull away for the 6-1 win.

The Reds were limited to just three base hits with Tate Nelson coming through with two of them. He also scored the Reds’ lone run.

Sam Stuhr finished with the other hit for the Reds.

Tate Nelson was tagged with the loss on the mound after allowing seven hits, six walks and four runs in 4.2 innings.

Wahoo State Bank was able to bounce back with a 9-8 win over Seward in June 30.

A five-run fifth inning proved to be the difference in the game.

Jarrett Kmiecik hit a home run, scored two runs and drove in two runs against Seward.

Cooper Hancock added a triple, scored two runs and delivered two RBI.

Joe Herrera drove in two runs for the Reds.