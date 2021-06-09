Reds play in Ashland tourney

ASHLAND – The Wahoo State Bank Reds were defeated by Post 82 in Nebraska City on May 30.
The Reds were defeated 8-2 and fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
The Reds led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third inning when the home team was able to score seven runs to take the lead for good.
Jarrett Kmiecik finished with three of the Reds’ six base hits.
Colin Ludvik reached base twice and scored both of the WSB runs.
Sam Stuhr started and took the loss on the mound after surrendering four runs and five hits in two-plus innings.
After a few days off, the Reds returned to tournament action in Ashland on June 4.
Wahoo State Bank opened the tournament with a game against Beatrice Exmark.
The Reds could not get anything going offensively and were defeated by a score of 8-0. WSB was limited to just four hits in the shutout loss.
Cooper Hancock and Tate Nelson each finished with doubles for the Reds.
Michael Lynch was tagged with the loss after allowing 11 hits and eight runs in three-and-a-third innings of work.
The Reds were able to bounce back on Saturday afternoon with a 9-1 win over Louisville-Weeping Water.
The Reds offense broke out of a slump and pounded out 13 hits against L-WW.
Four players finished with two hits and it was Lynch coming through with a home run and three RBI.
Jake Whitney also hit a home run and drove in two runs.
Hancock added two hits, stole two bases and scored a run.
Tate Nelson reached base three times and finished with a double and triple while scoring twice.
Kmiecik earned the win on the mound after scattering five hits over five innings while striking out four and walking just one.
The Reds returned to action on Sunday and they were defeated 15-8 by the Chick-Fil-A Seniors.
Chick-Fil-A scored in every inning, including scoring six in the first inning.
State Bank pitchers Tate Nelson and Carter Malina were battered for 10 hits, issued nine walks, and gave up a combined 15 runs in four innings of work.
Ludvik finished 2-for-2 and drove in three runs while teammate Aaron Ickler added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
Whitney, Kmiecik and Malina also added two hits at the plate for the Reds.
The 1-2 finish in tournament play dropped the Reds record to 2-4 on the year.