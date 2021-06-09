Reds play in Ashland tourney

ASHLAND – The Wahoo State Bank Reds were defeated by Post 82 in Nebraska City on May 30.

The Reds were defeated 8-2 and fell to 1-3 on the season with the loss.

The Reds led 2-1 going into the bottom of the third inning when the home team was able to score seven runs to take the lead for good.

Jarrett Kmiecik finished with three of the Reds’ six base hits.

Colin Ludvik reached base twice and scored both of the WSB runs.

Sam Stuhr started and took the loss on the mound after surrendering four runs and five hits in two-plus innings.

After a few days off, the Reds returned to tournament action in Ashland on June 4.

Wahoo State Bank opened the tournament with a game against Beatrice Exmark.

The Reds could not get anything going offensively and were defeated by a score of 8-0. WSB was limited to just four hits in the shutout loss.

Cooper Hancock and Tate Nelson each finished with doubles for the Reds.

Michael Lynch was tagged with the loss after allowing 11 hits and eight runs in three-and-a-third innings of work.