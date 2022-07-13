Reds fall short to Eagles in final home game of season

WAHOO- In their final home game of the regular season, the Wahoo State Bank senior Reds lost a 12-10 heartbreaker to Arlington on July 5. Wahoo was able to outhit the Eagles nine to eight in the contest, but six errors committed by the Reds turned out to be costly.

Out of the gate, Arlington was able to load the bases with two hit by pitches and then an error committed by Wahoo. A double and then a line out from the Eagles helped them plate three runs.

The Reds answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the first. Arlington would walk in both Kael Eddie and Trent Barry to make it a 3-2 game in favor of the Eagles.

Wahoo took their first lead of the contest in the bottom of the second trailing 4-2.

The inning started with Avery Wieting and Jesse Stebbing getting walked and then Grant Ryan doubled to right field making it a one score contest. Later in the inning with the bases loaded Joe Herrera tied the game up by knocking in two runs with a single to right field.

An arid throw down to first base by the Eagles on a hit from Owen Hancock gave the Reds two more runs and put them in the lead at 6-4.

In the bottom of the third Wahoo was able to tack on their seventh run on another double from Ryan, this time to center. Leading the inning off with a single and scoring the run was Wieting.

The pressure continued to get put on Arlington with two runs in the fourth by Wahoo. Ryan grounded out to third scoring Brandon Greenfield for the first run and then Stebbing came home on a passed ball making it 9-4 in favor of the Reds.

Three straight errors by Wahoo to start the top of the fifth fueled a four run inning for Arlington in the top of the fifth and made it close again at 9-8.

The Eagles were able to steal the lead back in the sixth with another four spot. They would get two big singles with two outs that drove in three runs and put Arlington up 12-9.

Joseph Klein helped the Reds score one run in the bottom of the sixth to cut Wahoo’s deficit to two runs, but that was as close as they would get.

Finishing with two hits and three runs batted in during the loss was Ryan and Herrera had one hit and two RBIs. Despite not getting a hit, Hancock had one run batted in.

Starting the game and pitching one inning with two earned runs surrendered and one strikeout was Eddie. Barry pitched three innings, gave up no earned runs, and had seven strikeouts, Nelson went one inning and gave up no earned runs, and Klein pitched two innings and gave up one earned run.