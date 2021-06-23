Reds drop two at home, fall to 5-9

WAHOO – The Wahoo State Bank Reds senior legion baseball team dropped a pair of games at Sam Crawford Field last week.

Losses to Elkhorn Mount Michael and Roncalli dropped the Reds record to 5-9 on the year.

The Reds let one slip away against Mount Michael. WSB led 8-2 going into the top of the sixth inning, but the visitors scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to a take a 9-8 lead. The Knight pitching made the one-run advantage stand up over the final two innings and dealt the Reds a 9-8 loss.

All seven of the sixth inning runs came with two outs. Four walks, four hits and a hit batsman led to the six runs.

Red relievers Joe Herrera and Joseph Klein were tagged for eight runs in a combined two-and-two-thirds inning.

Starter Sam Stuhr pitched well, throwing three solid one-run innings, but did not figure into the decision.

Peyton Nelson paced the offense with two doubles and three RBI.

Tate Nelson finished 1-for-3 with a walk and drove in two more.

Carter Malina added two hits and stole a bag for the Reds.