Reds drop pair of games in Area Tournament

WAHOO- The Wahoo State Bank senior Reds closed out the season with a pair of losses in the B3 Area Tournament at Veterans Memorial Field in Blair on July 22 and 23. They lost their opening game to the ETC Knights 9-1 on Friday and then dropped a 10-8 contest to Fort Calhoun on Saturday.

In the opening game of the tournament against Mount Michael, the Reds were limited to just four hits. The Knights did most of their damage in the sixth where they produced six of their nine runs scored.

Wahoo put up their single run of the contest in the top of the fourth.

The Reds started the inning off with two baserunners thanks to Joe Herrera singling to center and Grant Ryan being walked. With one out, Jesse Stebbing singled to left field driving in Seth Williams.

Pitching 3.2 innings, giving up six earned runs, and striking out four batters was Williams. Jonas Schnakenberg went 0.1 innings and gave up no earned runs and Joseph Klein went one inning, gave up no earned runs, and had no strikeouts.

Next up, Wahoo took on Fort Calhoun in an elimination game. The previous day they started the tournament off by getting shut out by Blair 10-0.

Trailing 1-0, the Reds were able to score one run in the top of the second. After Luke Leedom walked to start the inning, Brandon Greenfield grounded out to the shortstop driving him in.

A single in the top of the fourth by Kael Eddie to center drove in both Greenfield and Owen Hancock and gave Wahoo their first lead of the contest at 3-1.

With the score once again tied in the top of the fifth, Greenfield came through with a double to right field pushing the Reds in front by one. Jordan Hiemstra also crossed home in the inning when Kael Eddie was hit by a pitch.

That 5-3 lead was kept in tack for Wahoo going to the sixth where they scored their final three runs of the game as they increased their advantage out to 8-3.

Stebbing singled to the shortstop knocking in the first run of the inning and then more runs scored when Hiemstra hit a sac fly to right field and Stebbing stole home.

With everything seemingly going the Reds way, Fort Calhoun flipped the script in their last two at-bats where they scored four in the sixth and three in the seventh to win in a walk off.

Eddie led the team with one hit and three RBIs in the loss and Greenfield had one hit and two runs batted in. Pitching four innings as the starter, giving up three earned runs, and striking out four batters was Barrett Nelson.

Wahoo finishes the 2022 campaign with a 6-13 record overall.