Redesigned 2021 Fishing Guide recently released

LINCOLN – A newly designed 2021 Fishing Guide makes it easier for anglers to find regulations specific to a water body and for new anglers to identify their catch.

The recently released guide, published by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is a summary of Nebraska’s regulations, orders and statutes pertaining to fishing. Regulation changes for 2021 can be found on page 7 of the guide.

Three main changes to the guide from the previous year include:

- New fish species length/bag/possession limit tables with color images;

- An enhanced Aquatic Invasive Species section, including information about zebra mussels, silver carp and bighead carp;

- A reorganized Public Fishing Areas section that lists waters in separate tables for lakes/reservoirs, cool water streams, warm water streams and the Missouri River.

The 2021 Fishing Guide may be found at outdoornebraska.gov/guides, at Game and Parks permitting offices, or wherever fishing permits are sold.