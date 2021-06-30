Red offense sputters in two home defeats

WAHOO – The Wahoo State Bank Reds fell to 5-12 on the season with three losses last week.
The Reds stated the week with a 10-5 setback on the road against the Concordia Mustangs in Omaha on June 23.
Concordia scored five runs in the first inning and then scored five more in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the five-run win.
The Reds stranded 12 baserunners due in large part to 13 strikeouts.
Wahoo finished with 13 base hits and 10 different players hit safely against Concordia.
Carter Malina finished with two hits including a double and drove in two of the five runs for the Reds.
Jake Whitney and leadoff man Colin Ludvik also finished with two hits apiece.
Jarrett Kmiecik also drove in a run with a double.
Starter Sam Stuhr didn’t get out of the first inning for the Reds, allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning in taking the loss.
WSB returned to the field on Friday night when they opened a home tournament against Ralston SOS Heating and Cooling.
Ralston broke the game open with four runs in the third inning and added six more in the fourth while pulling away for the 11-0 five inning victory.
The Red offense finished with just one base hit and five baserunners in five innings. Ludvik’s first inning single was the only hit of the night for the home team.
Kmiecik was tagged with the loss after giving up 10 runs on nine hits in three innings of work.
After a rainout on Saturday, the Reds struggles offensively continued in a narrow 2-0 loss on Sunday against the Legion Jersey Seniors.
WSB was limited to just four base hits and six baserunners, but were able to stay in the game behind a strong pitching performance from starter Michael Lynch.
Lynch scattered six hits, five walks and only two runs
in six innings of work. He took the hard-luck loss.
Kmiecik and Peyton Nelson each added doubles for the Reds to lead a sputtering offense.
