Red offense sputters in two home defeats

WAHOO – The Wahoo State Bank Reds fell to 5-12 on the season with three losses last week.

The Reds stated the week with a 10-5 setback on the road against the Concordia Mustangs in Omaha on June 23.

Concordia scored five runs in the first inning and then scored five more in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the five-run win.

The Reds stranded 12 baserunners due in large part to 13 strikeouts.

Wahoo finished with 13 base hits and 10 different players hit safely against Concordia.

Carter Malina finished with two hits including a double and drove in two of the five runs for the Reds.

Jake Whitney and leadoff man Colin Ludvik also finished with two hits apiece.

Jarrett Kmiecik also drove in a run with a double.

Starter Sam Stuhr didn’t get out of the first inning for the Reds, allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning in taking the loss.

WSB returned to the field on Friday night when they opened a home tournament against Ralston SOS Heating and Cooling.