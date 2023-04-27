DAVID CITY – The Yutan boys golf team showed why they are one of the better golf teams in Class C during the David City Invite at the David City Golf Club on April 19. On the day, the Chieftains set a school record with a team score of 321 and came in second place.

“I was really pleased with the result, because of how the guys focused in and didn’t let the round go downhill (after a bumpy start),” Yutan Head Coach Taylor Teeter said. “At the turn, there were some very good scores posted by kids from other schools and we were sitting in about fourth (with a 170), so they could have just thrown in the towel, posted some okay scores and said it wasn’t our day, but they all dug in and got rid of their mistakes and posted some great scores on the back nine.”

Pacing Yutan with a 76 for 18 holes and getting ninth place overall was Creek Kennedy. He set a new school record for nine holes by carding a 34 on the back nine.

“Creek really settled in after about the fifth hole and showed total control of his game,” Teeter said. “He’s been (and remained) very committed to reaching some goals this season that he set for himself after state last May and he really showed it on the back nine. I mean, to take a school record from Jake (Richmond, who won this tournament last year and was a two-time state medalist ) really says a lot about how sharp his game is and what he’s capable of moving forward.”

Three strokes behind Kennedy with a 79 was Jude Elgert. He shot a 43 on the front nine and then carded a 36 on the final nine holes.

Coming in third for the Chieftains with a score of 80 was Tannen Honkey and Jack Edwards was fourth shooting an 86. Rounding out the team score was Connor North with a 93.

On April 14, Yutan took part in a dual with Ashland-Greenwood. The Chieftains were able to dominate, winning the dual 204 to 234.

Kennedy had the low score for Yutan with a 38 and both Elgert and North shot a 41. Finishing a score of 42 were Honke and Edwards.

This week the Chieftains were at the Palmyra Invite on April 26. Two days later, Yutan will be at the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Golf Club at 9 a.m. on April 28.