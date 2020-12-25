Rech named Vet of Month

Rech worked for the City of Lincoln Water System and retired after 41 years. He also was a driver education instructor t Southeast Community College.

Rech currently serves as the commander of the Ceresco American Legion Post 244 where he is also a lifetime member. One of the many things he is responsible for is the post’s monthly newsletter, for which he has been recognized. He is also involved with the monthly steak feed, the Memorial Day ceremony and decorations around the American Legion grounds and many other tasks that need to be done for the Legion. He is also a lifetime member of the DAV Chapter 7 Robert Flansberg Chapter.

His involvement in the community doesn’t stop with the American Legion and DAV. He is a member of Hickman Lodge No. 257 and served as junior steward and member of the Sesostris Shriners of Lincoln. He has served as the Nebraska Section Emergency coordinator for the ARRL, is a member of many ham radio clubs to include the Lincoln Amateur Radio Club, Lincoln Repeater Club, American Legion Amateur Radio Club and the QCWA (Quarter Century Wireless Association) Chapter 25.

Rech has been married to his sweetheart, Catherine, for 52 years and together they have two sons, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Rech received a certificate of appreciation and plaque from the county board stating the following: “The Saunders County Supervisors wish to recognize your military service to the United States of America. Throughout our nation’s history, it is the efforts of men and women such as yourself that have provided the freedoms we, as Americans, dearly enjoy today. Please accept our deepest gratitude and appreciation. Let us never forget your demonstrated sacrifice, service, love and commitment to your county. Signed by the County Board Chairperson, Doris Karloff, and Veterans Service Officer, Mary Pace dated 8 December 2020.”