Recent awards motivate Waverly Runza employees

“I was really hopeful for at least one,” she said. “I certainly was very shocked to win both.”

The Store of the Year honor is awarded to the store that has success with sales goals, customer service and food quality. The Waverly location met these because of the low turnover rate for employees.

“A lot of our employees have been with us for several years which makes them faster, more efficient and able to take better care of our customers,” Veik said.

The store hit many of their goals throughout 2020 despite the pandemic when they saw a large volume of their customers use the drive-through. Even in 2021, the store has surpassed the drive-through timed goal every single month so far, Veik said.

Clark said the store rarely if ever receives complaints from customers.

“We really have a lot of regular customers so everyone›s really satisfied when they come through here with the quality, the speed and customer service,” Clark said.