Recent awards motivate Waverly Runza employees

WAVERLY – Employees at the Waverly Runza don’t just show up to work to clock in and clock out, Manager Taylor Veik said.
The 24 employees at the restaurant along Highway 6 show up because they genuinely care about their work and the people they work with. Veik estimates she and her assistant manager Colton Clark have a deeper connection with their employees than most jobs.
“They care about us because we care about them,” Veik said.
Which translated into the essay Veik, Clark and their staff wrote when nominating their store for the Outstanding Store Culture award.
For the second year in a row, the Waverly Runza store received Outstanding Store Culture award for the 2020 year after receiving it previously for the 2019 year. Along with that award, the store also was named as Store of the Year, and Veik and Clark were also honored.
Veik, of Waverly, received the Manager of the Year award and Clark, of Lincoln, was named Runza Rock Star. Out of the 40-50 associate stores, they had received four awards for the 2020 year.
“We were very thrilled,” Veik said.
The manager said she expected they’d receive the Outstanding Story Culture award which means the store gained high scores on the employee satisfaction survey, had a turnover rate at or below company average, had employee promotion, organized employee social events and submitted an essay. Veik did not expect the Store of the Year award.
“I was really hopeful for at least one,” she said. “I certainly was very shocked to win both.”
The Store of the Year honor is awarded to the store that has success with sales goals, customer service and food quality. The Waverly location met these because of the low turnover rate for employees.
“A lot of our employees have been with us for several years which makes them faster, more efficient and able to take better care of our customers,” Veik said.
The store hit many of their goals throughout 2020 despite the pandemic when they saw a large volume of their customers use the drive-through. Even in 2021, the store has surpassed the drive-through timed goal every single month so far, Veik said.
Clark said the store rarely if ever receives complaints from customers.
“We really have a lot of regular customers so everyone›s really satisfied when they come through here with the quality, the speed and customer service,” Clark said.
Along with low turnover rates, the restaurant’s improvement on order time has made a big impact as well. When Veik first started working at the Waverly location over three years ago, she never thought the store could meet the goal of serving a certain percentage of cars in under four minutes.
At the time, the store was only serving about 50% of cars in four minutes or less. Now, the store sees about 100 cars per rush hour shift and serves 70% of cars in under four minutes every month this year.
“Most of us here, just come to work and we have a really good time now versus three years ago when it was a lot more stressful,” Veik said.
Because of this improvement, customer satisfaction has improved immensely.
Low turnover rates and recruitment of future management are both qualifications for the Manager of the Year title earned by Veik, who has worked with Runza for about 12 years total. Veik helped to establish Clark as the first assistant manager for the Waverly location.
Clark has worked at Runza for eight years with three of them being at the Waverly location. Clark has been assistant manager for two years. While Clark didn’t qualify for Assistant Manager of the Year, Veik did nominate him for the Runza Rock Star title.
“I knew he deserved something,” Veik said.
Next year, Clark is shooting for the Assistant Manager position and the rest of the store will be working toward a three-peat of the Outstanding Store Culture award.
“I would say we›re more motivated than ever,” Veik said. “We›re definitely motivated for a three-peat.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.