Reading interest raised through special programs

WAVERLY – Hamlow Elementary School Principal Michelle Rezek announced at the District 145 School Board of Education meeting on May 3 that the kindergarten through second grade school logged over 239,000 minutes read and raised $22,993 through One School One Book (OSOB) and Read-A-Thon reading programs finished in March.
Hamlow students and staff began reading “The Adventures of the South Pole Pig” by Chris Kurtz on Feb. 3, also known as International Read Aloud Day. Rezek reported that 87% of students and 86% of all staff finished the entire book.
Eagle Elementary School and Waverly Intermediate School (WIS) also participated in the OSOB and Read-A-Thon programs.
Eagle, who read “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies, logged 130,150 minutes read. “Save me a Seat” by Sarah Weeks and Gita Varadarajan was read at WIS and resulted in 117,065 minutes read.
Rezek said Hamlow will utilize the $22,993 to purchase new books as well as iPads and other technology.
Families had access to audio recordings of each chapter done by Media Director Heather Manning and teacher Melissa Kasuske. Rezek said Hamlow received a lot of good feedback from families on the program and hopes to participate in OSOB again.
“It was a win-win all the way around,” Rezek said. “The most important thing is kids were excited about reading.”
In other business, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell announced that the district held a vaccine clinic on April 22 at Waverly High School and had 86 people aged 16 years old and up receive their first dose.
These 86 people will have the opportunity to get their second dose on May 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the high school. Worrell said the percentage of high school students based on enrollment that have received their first dose is “favorable” compared to other high schools in Lancaster County.
Worrell also discussed the possibility of hosting other vaccine clinics in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.
“If we have the opportunity to do that, we should,” Worrell said.
In other action, the school board approved the list of 139 seniors scheduled to graduate on May 16 at 2 p.m. and the purchase of a 64-passenger bus for $89,150.
Along with these approvals, the board also voted on and approved the Nebraskaland National Bank Series 2021 Tax Exempt Lease Revenue Educational Facilities Note for financing the Waverly High School track and field project.
According to the schedule, the district will make a payment of over $150,000 in May and November of each year. The annual payment will be around $305,000 each year depending on the fluctuation of interest.The district’s last payment is scheduled for May 1, 2028.
The district had five other banks provide responses for the request for lenders, but Nebraskland’s was the “best deal” with the lowest interest rate of $114,766.92 plus a fee of $7,500, Worrell said.
The board will next meet on June 7 at 7 p.m.