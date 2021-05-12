Reading interest raised through special programs

“It was a win-win all the way around,” Rezek said. “The most important thing is kids were excited about reading.”

In other business, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell announced that the district held a vaccine clinic on April 22 at Waverly High School and had 86 people aged 16 years old and up receive their first dose.

These 86 people will have the opportunity to get their second dose on May 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the high school. Worrell said the percentage of high school students based on enrollment that have received their first dose is “favorable” compared to other high schools in Lancaster County.

Worrell also discussed the possibility of hosting other vaccine clinics in the future, but nothing has been confirmed.

“If we have the opportunity to do that, we should,” Worrell said.

In other action, the school board approved the list of 139 seniors scheduled to graduate on May 16 at 2 p.m. and the purchase of a 64-passenger bus for $89,150.