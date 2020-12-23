RC wrestlers compete at pair of meets

ALBION – The Raymond Central wrestling team competed on back-to-back days while competing in both the Platteview Dual Tournament on Dec. 18 and in the Boone Central Dual Tournament on Dec. 19.
The Mustangs finished with a dual record of 4-1 while competing in Springfield on Friday night.
Raymond Central defeated Millard West 39-38, Falls City 70-6, Seward 51-25 and Syracuse 48-33. Their only loss came at the hands of Aurora by a score of 36-45.
126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht remained undefeated on the season after scoring five more victories. He wrestled four times and scored a win by forfeit.
132-pound junior Logan Bryce also won five times at the Platteview dual meet. He scored four pinfall wins and notched one forfeit victory.
106-pounder Sophia Schultz earned four wins for the Mustangs, three by forfeit and one by pinfall.
138-pounder Brock Skeahan had his hand raised four times. Three by forfeit and one after a pinfall victory.
Tucker Maxson also finished 4-1 on Friday night after splitting time at 145 and 152 pounds. All four of his wins came via pinfall.
Mustangs Kaden Parde (160), Gavin Soden (170) and Skyler Sterns (220) all won three matches at the Platteview meet.
The Mustangs won two of their five dual match ups on Saturday in Albion.
The Mustangs defeated Wood River 60-19 and Norfolk Catholic 45-27, but were defeated by Aurora 27-53, Boone Central 33-36 and Central City 24-56.
132-pound senior Logan Bryce remained undefeated on the season after scoring five contested wins on Saturday.
Bryce scored four pinfall victories and moved up to wrestle at 138 pounds to square off against Boone Central’s Jaxon Schafer. Bryce outlasted the ranked Schafer and scored the 5-2 decision.
Soden finished with a record of 4-1 in Albion. Soden wrestled five times and was dealt his only loss by Brandon Kollars of Norfolk Catholic.
Albrecht lost for the first two times this season dropping a 17-3 decision at the hands of Riley Waddington of Wood River and by a 5-0 decision at the hands of Gavin Dotzler of Boone Central.
Sterns also finished with a record of 3-2 in Albion.