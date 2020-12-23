RC wrestlers compete at pair of meets

ALBION – The Raymond Central wrestling team competed on back-to-back days while competing in both the Platteview Dual Tournament on Dec. 18 and in the Boone Central Dual Tournament on Dec. 19.

The Mustangs finished with a dual record of 4-1 while competing in Springfield on Friday night.

Raymond Central defeated Millard West 39-38, Falls City 70-6, Seward 51-25 and Syracuse 48-33. Their only loss came at the hands of Aurora by a score of 36-45.

126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht remained undefeated on the season after scoring five more victories. He wrestled four times and scored a win by forfeit.

132-pound junior Logan Bryce also won five times at the Platteview dual meet. He scored four pinfall wins and notched one forfeit victory.

106-pounder Sophia Schultz earned four wins for the Mustangs, three by forfeit and one by pinfall.

138-pounder Brock Skeahan had his hand raised four times. Three by forfeit and one after a pinfall victory.

Tucker Maxson also finished 4-1 on Friday night after splitting time at 145 and 152 pounds. All four of his wins came via pinfall.