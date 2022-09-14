RC teachers need supplies, Raymond church invites community to help

RAYMOND – It’s been well-documented that school teachers often spend several hundred dollars of their own money paying for annual classroom supplies, and that’s no different for Raymond Central’s educators.

To ease the burden, a pastor at a Raymond church is rallying the community to provide teachers at the school district’s three buildings with the supplies they need for the current school year, but couldn’t pay for themselves.

“We are just trying to partner with the community to not have a church fundraiser, but to have a time of caring for our local school area,” said Tiffani Brewer, the pastor at Raymond United Methodist Church. “They should have the supplies that they need, and they don’t.”

Brewer said she reached out to the school district’s administration to ask how the church could help to fill any needs as the school year began. She was told that many other churches and charitable organizations were holding backpack fundraisers and colored pencil drives.

“And I said, ‘Well, if we step aside from all the other backpack fundraisers that every other church is doing, and if we try to meet specific needs, do you think that is something we could help with?’” Brewer said. “And that’s sort of how this was birthed.”

Brewer said Raymond Central’s administration sent a district-wide email asking teachers which supplies they could still use in their classrooms. Teachers responded with items like dry erase boards, crayons, puzzles, speech education games, paper trimmers and more. Some items are relatively cheap, and others are worth more than $100.

Brewer knew that teachers are only permitted to write off a maximum of $250 for classroom supplies on their tax returns, limiting them to the essentials when they stock up for the school year.

“Not every teacher has a big budget,” she said.

Brewer hopes that people from throughout the Raymond Central community consider donating to the district’s teachers. Participation in the effort isn’t limited to her church’s congregation.

“This is not something that us as a small church can accomplish, so I was hoping to partner this with the community,” Brewer said. “Even if you don’t go to church, you may love and support the school system.”

She said a member of her congregation told their extended family about the effort, and a grandparent was quick to have one of the wish list items checked off and shipped to the school via Amazon.

“When I was speaking with my church, my thought was that if we think outside the box, we can really fill these needs quite easily,” Brewer said. “Because it isn’t just me asking you to make a choice between the offering plate or your school district. This can go bigger, and we can really make a difference.”

If someone would like to purchase an item on the wish list, it is their responsibility to deliver it or have it shipped to the school. Brewer said her church is not supplying the items, and each item donated will be recognized as coming from the donor, not the church.

“I wanted our church to be very clear that we are not having a school fundraiser,” Brewer said. “We are helping our community support our schools.”

To view the school supply wish list, Brewer can be reached at raymondumcne@gmail.com. Brewer asks that she be informed if someone purchases an item so she can mark it as purchased.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.