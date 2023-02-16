LOUISVILLE – The regular season ended on a positive note for the Raymond Central girls basketball team with wins at Louisville 53-35 on Feb. 7 and at home against Fort Calhoun 46-28 on Feb.10. This helped move the Mustangs record to 12-9 entering the postseason.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the early going, Jordyn Harris scored on a fast break layup to put Raymond Central up by two. The Mustangs would tack on one more point in the first and went into the second quarter ahead 5-4.

After struggling to score early, Raymond Central scored 17 points in the second quarter. Five of those points came on a layup from Madelyn Lubischer and a three from Bailey Grant that gave the Mustangs a 22-13 lead.

The advantage for Raymond Central was increased to 15 points after a layup from Lubischer. That was followed up by a pair of threes from Savannah Masek and Bailey Grant that put the Mustangs in front 42-22 going to the fourth.

In the final frame, Lubischer added to her point total with two treys. In total, Raymond Central put up 11 points and went on to win by 18.

From the field, the Mustangs pulled down 28 rebounds with 13 assists and 18 steals. They also shot 31% from the field and 26% from three.

Lubischer was the top scorer for Raymond Central with 17 points and Grant had eight. Ending up with seven points was Harris, Kopecky had six and Masek scored five. Taylor Oldfied had four points, both Quincy Cotter and Emma Dukesherer put up two and Ellie White and Leslie Bos finished with one.

Three days later on Feb. 10, the Mustangs took on Fort Calhoun in the team’s final home game of the year. Raymond Central sent the seniors out the right way with an impressive 18-point win.

Playing a huge part in the Mustangs’ victory was the first and the third quarters, where they outscored the Pioneers 16-7 and 15-2. In the third and the fourth quarter, Raymond Central finished with eight and then seven points.

The Mustangs jumped in passing lanes all night as they created 17 steals and pulled down 31 rebounds. Raymond Central also dished out eight assists and shot 29% from the field.

Cotter and Lubischer were top scorers, finishing in double digits with 10 points and both Taylor Kopecky and Grant had eight. Dropping in five was Taylor Oldfield, Masek had three and Leslie Bos finished with one.

This week the Mustangs took part in the C1-6 Subdistrict Tournament at Lincoln Christian. They took on the Class C-1 No. 9 Crusaders in the opening round on Feb. 14.