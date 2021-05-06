RC seniors select favorite lunches

RAYMOND – Up until May 11, Raymond Central seniors will get to enjoy their favorite lunch menu items like Crispitos, spaghetti and chicken tenders one last time.
Or in the case of Crispitos, two last times.
The 55 Raymond Central seniors helped out Head of Kitchen Patty Hudson by filling the May lunch menu with their preferred food for the week and a half they will be in school. Along with Crispitos, spaghetti and super nachos, the students also asked that there be cookies, cupcakes or ice cream each day throughout the month of May.
Hudson said she had the idea after thinking about all that the 2020 graduates missed out on last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what this year’s seniors are also going through.
“I thought you know what, last year the seniors lost so much, and there’s still some things that they (seniors) don’t get this year,” Hudson said.
Since she started working with the district in 2016, Hudson said they have let the seniors pick the lunch solely for the last day of school. This year she decided to take it a step further.
Hudson pitched the idea to teacher Carolyn Enevoldsen who helps Hudson type up the menu each month. Enevoldsen informed the students in her Southeast Community College introduction to literature class and they ran with the idea.
Seniors Connor Nichols and Scott Tvrdy both helped in putting together the menu.
“We chose a lot of the items that students like to eat as well as some of the ones that throughout our entire time here we’ve enjoyed eating,” Nichols said. “Especially Crispitos, which we put up on the menu twice.”
Nichols also mentioned that a few of the lunches have weird combinations like nachos with a side of fries.
Tvrdy said the opportunity also brought back memories of elementary school. Grades at the Valparaiso and Ceresco elementary attendance centers select the lunch menu for one day each month.
“It was also kind of nostalgic too because in elementary school we were able to choose one day of whatever lunch we wanted,” Tvrdy said. “It was kind of cool to do that now as a senior in high school.”
After graduation on May 15, Tvrdy said he will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study mechanical engineering and Nichols said he will also attend UNL and study computer science.
Something Hudson found interesting was the seniors did not choose any vegetables to be on the lunch menu. Hudson said the seniors also chose cheesy ham and potato soup which she thought was odd because it’s May.
One thing Hudson said the seniors both this year and last year missed out on was getting ice cream at lunch since the district normally has a freezer where students can purchase ice cream. Having cookies, cupcakes and ice cream rotating throughout May, is a motivator, Hudson said.
“It just gives the kids a little bit of an incentive,” she said.
Both Nichols and Tvrdy thought the opportunity was a great way to end their time at Raymond Central.
“I think it was nice being able to get a whole month to choose the lunches that we wanted,” Nichols said. “Especially as seniors.”