RC seniors select favorite lunches

RAYMOND – Up until May 11, Raymond Central seniors will get to enjoy their favorite lunch menu items like Crispitos, spaghetti and chicken tenders one last time.

Or in the case of Crispitos, two last times.

The 55 Raymond Central seniors helped out Head of Kitchen Patty Hudson by filling the May lunch menu with their preferred food for the week and a half they will be in school. Along with Crispitos, spaghetti and super nachos, the students also asked that there be cookies, cupcakes or ice cream each day throughout the month of May.

Hudson said she had the idea after thinking about all that the 2020 graduates missed out on last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what this year’s seniors are also going through.

“I thought you know what, last year the seniors lost so much, and there’s still some things that they (seniors) don’t get this year,” Hudson said.

Since she started working with the district in 2016, Hudson said they have let the seniors pick the lunch solely for the last day of school. This year she decided to take it a step further.