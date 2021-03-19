RC school school district continues with vaccinations

RAYMOND – Raymond Central Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel reported 85% of the district staff accepted the opportunity to get vaccinated during the Board of Education meeting on March 10.
Joel said that between 10 and 15 staff members, including teachers, bus drivers and substitutes, have already had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In one day, he estimated there were 65 staff members that had received their vaccination.
“With that minimized educational and social disruption, thank you to all of our staff,” Joel said. “The work of our staff to cover classes to make that work I thought was truly amazing for what we did.”
So far a total of 100 Raymond Central School District staff members have received their vaccinations, Joel said after the meeting. All 100 staff members will have their second dose by March 27.
The board discussed a list of facility-related priority items that are on the district’s radar including the 1911 rock repair, lighting in the parking lots at the high school and putting asphalt on the main drive.
In other action, the school board approved several resignations including Pre-K paraeducator Barb Ohnoutka, Assistant Cross Country Coach Magdeline Niewohner, Junior High Student Council advisor Jill Huck, K-12 Vocal Music Teacher Seth Strouf and Valparaiso Elementary fifth grader teacher Amy Ziegler.
They also approved two new classes to be offered to high school students, Joel’s superintendent contract for the 2021-2022 school year and an early graduation request by Austin Anderson. Anderson approached the board during the meeting explaining his request.
Anderson said that he joined the United State military on his 17th birthday in October. In order for him to begin his job training, he needs to have his high school diploma.
“The sooner I have my high school diploma, the sooner I can enter my job training and the sooner I’ll be able to pursue my career in the military,” Anderson said. “It’s one of my biggest dreams I ever had in my life and it is something I am very excited for.”
Board Member Dr. Harriet Gould made a motion to consider and adopt Anderson’s request for early graduation. It was voted through by the board with congratulations from members of the board to Anderson.
The board will next meet on April 14 at 7 p.m.