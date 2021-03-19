RC school school district continues with vaccinations

RAYMOND – Raymond Central Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel reported 85% of the district staff accepted the opportunity to get vaccinated during the Board of Education meeting on March 10.

Joel said that between 10 and 15 staff members, including teachers, bus drivers and substitutes, have already had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In one day, he estimated there were 65 staff members that had received their vaccination.

“With that minimized educational and social disruption, thank you to all of our staff,” Joel said. “The work of our staff to cover classes to make that work I thought was truly amazing for what we did.”

So far a total of 100 Raymond Central School District staff members have received their vaccinations, Joel said after the meeting. All 100 staff members will have their second dose by March 27.

The board discussed a list of facility-related priority items that are on the district’s radar including the 1911 rock repair, lighting in the parking lots at the high school and putting asphalt on the main drive.