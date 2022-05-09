RC school board candidates on how to tackle the district’s current issues

RAYMOND — Three candidates are vying for the Raymond Central Board of Education seat representing the school district’s sixth ward, and the winner will fill the shoes of a longtime educator and the board’s current president.

Harriet Gould’s second term serving on the school board ends this year, and the person who assumes her role will be either Mary E. Benes, Christopher Dickey or Vernon C. Slechta.

Ward 6 includes the district’s southwestern boundaries, encompassing Agnew and the area surrounding Branched Oak Lake.

With early voting already underway in the May 10 primary election, the three candidates answered our questions about issues facing the school district, including option enrollment, teacher retention and the debate over a centralized campus.

Below are the candidates’ responses, in their own words.

What is your background and relationship with the Raymond Central school district?

Mary E. Benes: I am a 30-year resident in the community, have a Bachelor of Science in accounting; president of a commercial HVAC company, co-owner of multiple other companies serving the community; member of the Valparaiso Rural Fire Board; president of Sts. Mary/Joseph PCCW group. I also have a son that is a junior and several grandchildren that are in elementary and middle school within the school district.

Christopher Dickey: I attended Raymond Central schools since the third grade, which granted me the opportunity to attend Ceresco and Valparaiso (prior to the 1998 bond) and the high school where my wife and I both graduated. I currently have three kids attending Raymond Central schools, and since my daughter started kindergarten, I have attended nearly all the regular Raymond Central Board of Education meetings simply as a concerned parent.

Vernon C. Slechta: My family moved to the Raymond Central School District in 1989. Both of our children went to Raymond Central Elementary in Valparaiso and Raymond Central Jr.-Sr. High School. Now we have two grandchildren that attended Raymond Central Elementary in Valparaiso and are both at the Jr.-Sr. High School.

What will be your priorities as a member of the Raymond Central school board?

Benes: To be a liaison for the residents in my ward as well as use my business experiences to bring alternative options to the discussion table in order for the board to make the most well-rounded decisions possible.

Dickey: The absolute number-one priority as a member of the Raymond Central school board is and always will be the students. The safety of our students and quality of their education is of peak importance while we maintain responsible control over the money that the taxpayers in the district provide. While the school board does not control the day-to-day operations within the school, it is their responsibility to promote the best policies and practices within the district and work with the superintendent to make sure they are being followed.

Slechta: My priorities will be to ensure the safety and well-being of students of the district, as well as the education they receive.

What educational opportunities or courses should the district provide to improve its curriculum and the education its students receive?

Benes: I’d like to say as many as possible, but that’s not economically sound. A feasibility study was done in 2019, and it provided a section which compared scores amongst other school districts. RC came in lower than I expected to see in comparison, which causes me great concern. I prefer this be top priority. Is our curriculum at a lower standard than others? We have IEP services for students that need assistance, but do we have enough advance courses offered in order to challenge others? Upon talking to the superintendent at a patrons meeting, it appears this is getting addressed in the near future, so I would like to be on the front line of this discussion.

Dickey: Evaluating the list of courses available to my daughter at the high school was eye-opening. As a student, I do not recall anywhere near the amount of classes that our school district has made available to our students today. As a parent, it’s simultaneously impressive and daunting.

With Facebook and Google’s data centers in the Omaha area, as well as the potential for more in Lincoln, it seems prudent to evaluate the curriculum we currently offer in relation to those that would put our students in the best possible position to attain and build careers in software development, data management and IT infrastructure.

Slechta: The district should continue to stay up to date on current core education and practices, and continue to support the fine arts programs.

Raymond Central Public Schools has hired an architecture firm to present options the district can take to respond to its increasing enrollment. As a member of the Board of Education, how will you advocate that the district remedy its growth?

Benes: This has been a hot topic since I moved into the district over 30 years ago. A central site was voted down 20 years ago, and we spent over $20 million on renovations and a new building within both Valparaiso and Ceresco. This vote created divisions amongst not only community members, but divided families still to this day. To spend over $14 million to build a new elementary school and eliminate two buildings that cannot be sold for enough to offset the costs of the previous bond is something the accountant in me has a hard time grasping. There are many things that have to be considered, such as state subsidies we lose if we go to a central site, and payroll savings we gain, yet don’t appear to offset the subsidies lost, etc. Also, the feasibility study stated we have had movement ‘within’ the community, but growth has been stagnant for many years. Thankfully, things are changing with Ceresco’s new subdivision and the new 600-employee data center going in on Highway 77 and Interstate 80. Raymond Central needs to be prepared for an influx of interest.

Yet, I fear there is going to be further division within this community. Many community members don’t care what it costs, just build a central site. Others don’t want taxes to increase, as many homeowners and farmers have already been hit with large valuation surges. Not to mention, the two towns don’t want to see the elementary schools leave.

The only equitable or democratic thing to do is another bond issue to see if the majority of the community wants a central site, and if so, do we build a new elementary school, or build a new high school and renovate the existing high school into an elementary school? The current school board and administration has developed a patrons committee that is going to be working with BVH Architecture to determine the best avenue for the district. Again, it is up to the majority of the community. Personally, if a central site is what the voters want, I believe we need to look at a new high school and renovate the existing high school into the elementary school for the very reasons of your next question, option students.

Dickey: The growth of the district is an incredibly positive endorsement of the work of our school district thus far, and the communities therein. We all take tremendous pride in our communities and the Raymond Central School district. It only makes sense that we should see growth.

Part of that pride comes with having an elementary school in both the Ceresco and Valparaiso communities. One of the possibilities brought up to address the growth was consolidation at the central site. The feasibility study that proffered that suggestion was a limited-scope evaluation to compare the financial savings between staying where we are and going central site. It was never intended to be a hard and fast tool for determination of what the plan should be.

That said, the district just recently began working with an architecture firm to evaluate more in-depth to better make an informed decision, and it has been discussed that the patron committee will meet again after more information has been compiled.

If the Raymond Central School District can continue to operate while maintaining our Ceresco and Valparaiso infrastructure in the most fiscally responsible manner, while providing the best resources and learning environments to our students, we should do so. But if it is found that a central site is the best scenario instead, I believe it should be given consideration.

Slechta: I’m not in favor of consolidating the grade schools to the high school location. Both grade schools have been upgraded, and it would be a waste of taxpayer money. The cost of consolidating the schools goes beyond the building location, it will also increase by way of purchasing additional buses for the increased amount of students riding the buses and strain the already need for drivers.

As area populations increase, Raymond Central may start to see more students opting to enroll in the district. Going forward, how should the district handle option enrollment?

Benes: At the first patrons meeting, it was presented that for the first time we have more opt IN students than opt OUT. This is a great thing because, although these individuals don’t bring tax dollars to the table, if we get more students to opt in than opt out, we are provided additional state funds. Per a survey, it appears that there are various reasons for their decision to opt in (i.e. class size, smaller school, etc.) and appear to be primarily in the 6-12 grades. So it stands to reason, a new high school really is the way we should go.

This will allow us to increase our option students and build a more functional high school that not only enhances our core educational programs and current extracurricular programs (sports and speech, FFA, etc.) but really increases the vocational skills departments such as welding, auto shop, woodworking, etc. High school education is the building blocks to young adults, and we need to provide our students as many opportunities as we can. Yes, we provide preparatory classes for those that want to continue on to a secondary education, as well as life and vocational skills. But I’d like to see all of these expanded and updated. Possibly add robotics. Not only to entice more option students to generate additional funds, but provide our own children learning opportunities in which to carry forward into the future.

Dickey: Our proximity to Lincoln, I believe, serves as much as a benefit to our district in terms of students optioning in as much as it does a hurdle. While some who reside outside of our school district choose to option in to Raymond Central to take advantage of our smaller, more personal schools, there are others within our district who opt to take advantage of schools elsewhere who are closer to their place of employment. I believe that if we continue to show the surrounding areas the quality of education we can provide, we can increase the number of students optioning into our school district.

Slechta: All children deserve the opportunity for a safe educational environment, as long as there is an acceptable student to teacher ratio.

Retaining staff has been a challenge for many Nebraska school districts, whether it’s because they have opportunities elsewhere or because of stress from the pandemic. What can the district do to keep its top educators and attract new talent?

Benes: This is a problem in all industries. Retention is paramount to providing continuity in any business. Especially our schools. I’m not privy to the reasons for many of the resignations, but of the ones I do know, they either retired, found opportunities that were closer to family or in a larger school system. None of which can be avoided. Nonetheless, we need to look toward the positive, as it’s good to have fresh talent that students may relate and respond better to. Since teachers are under contract, I assume the school system has wage ranges that are agreed upon and used in the hiring process. Ranges that make accommodations for the level of education, level of teaching experience, etc. Whether these need to be adjusted is a determinant of the actual reasons for resignation and if the district can afford to make the changes. In order to retain employees, it’s not all about the money. It’s about how happy they are to come to work every day. Is there something that we can do to help them do their jobs? A new facility will definitely attract and retain talent, however, if we have underlying issues that teachers are not happy with, a pretty facility isn’t going to fix it, and retention could still be a problem. The first thing is to listen and be open to suggestions.

Dickey: Prior to the pandemic, educators already had more on their plate than ever before, between ever increasing academic standards, lesson planning and the inevitable student acting out, the days of the educator were already challenging. Since then, things like juggling remote learning in addition to the students physically in class, maintaining social distance and contact tracing when needed, the challenges multiplied. We, thankfully, seem to be past some of those issues, so we can focus on making sure that our educators have the resources and support that they need.

In my opinion, we need to continue to ensure that our educators are being backed fully by our administration, continue strong communication and be allotted planning and personal development time. As well as given sufficient access to support staff to efficiently and effectively focus on the number one priority, our students.

Slechta: There are several reasons teachers are leaving districts. We have to know why they are leaving first, and then we can address the problem of retaining educators. To attract new talent, we must highlight the strengths of our school district and allow the new teachers to grow in their respective subjects.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News and the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.