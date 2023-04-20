WAHOO – For the second time on the week, the Raymond Central track and field team was in action, this time at the Wahoo Invite on April 14. In a field consisting mostly of Class B teams, the Mustangs placed ninth on both the girls and boys sides with 22 points and five points, respectively.

Madelyn Lubischer led Raymond Central with a second place finish in the long jump. Her best jump on the day was 15-05.50. Back in seventh place with a personal record jump of 14-10.50 was Kamarin Simmons.

On top of getting silver in the long jump, Lubischer battled to a third place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. She was able to get to the line in a time of 51.34.

Adding a pair of medals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes was freshmen Taylor Kopeky. She clocked a 27.73 to get fourth in the 200 and posted a 13.15 in the 100, which put her in fifth place.

Also medaling in the 200 meter dash in sixth place in a time of 29.12 was Sava Hitz.

The only relay for the Mustangs girls at the meet was the 4x100 team of Hitz, Lubischer, Simmons and Kopekcy. They came in sixth place with a time of 54.24.

For the Raymond Central boys, Reid Otto took fifth place in a time of 44.13 in the 300 meter hurdles. He followed up that performance by getting sixth in the 110 meter hurdles by running a 17.44.

Cole Dubas placed sixth in the 3,200 meter run for the Mustangs. The sophomore ran a personal record time of 11:06.41.

In both the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays, Raymond Central came in sixth place. The 4x400 team of Wyatt Svoboda, Pete Nacke, Isaak Fredrickson and Reid Otto clocked a 3:49.09 and Landon Lubischer, Dubas, Isaak Fredrickson and Wyatt Svoboda ran a 9:01.59 in the 4x800.

The Mustangs competed at the Centennial Invite on April 18.

The rest of the results from the Wahoo Invite can be found below.

Wahoo Invite

Boys 100 M Dash- 20. Tavion Johnson, 12.37; 27. Dain Wilson, 12.90; 29. Joey White, 13.35

Girls 100 M Dash- 9. Sava Hitz, 13.70; 22. Bella Thornburg, 14.80

Boys 200 M Dash- 22. Mark Konovalchuk, 26.65; 28. Joey White, 28.74

Boys 400 M Dash- 10. Wyatt Svoboda, 54.82; 27. Pete Nacke, 58.76; 28. Jace Badberg, 59.33

Girls 400 M Dash- 14. Jacey Hofpar, 1:17.05

Girls 800 M Run- 15. Mady Ayres, 3:05.65

Girls 1,600 M Run- 13. Taylor Lockman, 6:38.28

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 15. Preston Lubischer, 19.34

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 16. Anya Yashenko, 19.32; 17. Vika Novoselov, 19.42; 19. Kamarin Simmons, 19.92

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 16. Preston Lubischer, 47.25

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 15. Vika Novoselov, 55.88; 16. Anya Yashenko, 57.05

Boys Shot Put- 20. Carson Tice, 36-00.75; 21. Caleb Redstrom, 34.04.25; 26. Drew Tice, 30-00

Girls Shot Put- 21. Quincy Cotter, 26-01; 28. Bella Thornburg, 22-02.50

Boys Discus- 17. Carson Tice, 102-05.50; 20. Caleb Redstrom, 95-08; 22. Parker Ayres, 87-00

Girls Discus- 20. Bella Thornburg, 81-02; Quincy Cotter, 78-01

Boys High Jump- 9. Preston Lubischer, 5-06

Girls High Jump- 10. Kamarin Simmons, 4-08; 12. Quincy Cotter, 4-04

Boys Long Jump- 13. Gavin Gehle, 18-01.50; 14. Dain Wilson, 18-01; 18. Isaak Fredrickson, 17-09.50

Girls Long Jump- 16. Adelyn Heiss, 13-08.25

Boys Triple Jump- 17. Mark Konovalchuk, 36-03

Girls Triple Jump- 10. Adelyn Heiss, 29-00.75