RAYMOND — At the end of the day, Morgan Lahm steps out onto her back porch and looks west to the setting sun. Sometimes the natural display provides the accompaniment as she scribbles lines of poetry. Sometimes it absorbs her in contemplation, the kind that is neither good nor bad; it just is, bringing with it the completion of a day, and the promise of another.

“I just sit there, and I feel like I don’t have to think,” said Lahm, a Raymond Central High School senior. “Today is ending, and that could be a good thing.”

A countryside sunset painted in watercolor decorates the cover of Lahm’s recently released poetry collection, whose 270 pages of poems chart the author’s journey to self-love. Its title, “A Soul Of Gold,” is phrasing for her young journey’s conclusion.

“I feel like it means a soul that is confident and full of goodness, refreshed and at peace,” Lahm said.

The book, self-published on Nov. 26, is broken up into four sections: “Silence,” “Observe,” “Feel” and “Act.” She said the first section is an expression of the anxiety she dealt with for much of high school, and the other three are the progression to living her life how she would like to.

“I literally stopped talking to other people for, like, two years,” Lahm said. “I would just sit quietly in class. I felt like I’d drifted so far away from the people that I used to talk to.”

She felt misunderstood, as exhibited in early “A Soul Of Gold” poems like “The Surgeon,” which depicts her undergoing a medical operation that reworks her insides to cut off anxious feelings altogether — “Side effects may include smiles, laughter, sunny days, nice people and love.”

She retreated into her poetry, sometimes producing more than 60 poems a month in 2021, when she wrote the bulk of the book’s selections. Her writing served the same purpose it had since her interest in the form was piqued by a poetry unit in eighth-grade English class. Students were tasked with writing and refining a single poem. Lahm wrote 10.

“That sparked something instantly, and I’ve never stopped writing poetry since then,” she said. “I just realized that I could get my emotions out that way. I could just put those feelings on paper, read them, and they would feel different once I read them. Just explaining it, just explaining how I felt.”

When the poems began to accumulate, she thought about how she could publish her work.

“I was like, ‘I have a lot of poetry. I should just make it into a book,’” Lahm said. “From that point, I never stopped thinking about it. I was like, ‘I’m going to get this book published, I’m going to do it.’”

She decided the book should be broken up into four parts, which reined in her subject matter and organized the poems thematically. She finished writing the poems in late 2021 and spent most of the next year polishing the writing and page layouts.

Only two people knew what she was working on — her sister, Josie, and her best friend, Mae Masek, a Raymond Central junior. She thought if she told anyone else, she’d have a harder time finishing it.

But she kept inching her way there. Eventually, all she needed was cover art. Fortunately, Masek is an aspiring artist.

“She nailed it,” Lahm said. “When she drew that, I was just at her house and watching her, and I was like, ‘That’s really good.’ She did it perfectly.”

Publishing contracts require signatures from a person over 18, and Lahm’s goal was to have her book done soon after her 18th birthday.

“As soon as I turned 18, I was like, ‘I’m publishing this,’” Lahm said. “So I did it, like, right away.”

When the first print came in the mail, she showed her parents.

“They didn’t know that I’d published it until the proof copy came, and I was like, ‘Look at my book, you guys,’” Lahm said.

Since the book’s release in November, Lahm has sold close to 100 copies. She’s more apt to talk with her classmates now, too, but she still prefers not to show people who she is. She thinks it’s better if people read to find out.

“If you want to know who I am, it’s all in the book,” Lahm said.

After she graduates in May, Lahm will head to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study journalism and hopes to play trumpet in the Cornhusker Marching Band. What she’ll do from there, she’s not sure. But when she thinks about the future, she thinks about sunsets and the ones that led her to this point of self-acceptance.

“No matter what, I’m victorious for living another day,” she said. “I feel like that’s what the book symbolizes, too. Every day, we’re just trying to do our best, be our best selves, and at the end of the day, we only have ourselves, and we’re the only person that can fix us.”

“A Soul Of Gold” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Goodreads.