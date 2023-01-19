RC has no answer for Scouts, Bluejays

ASHLAND – The Raymond Central boys basketball team played at David City on Jan. 10. The Scouts were red hot shooting in the contest and as a result, the Mustangs fell 66-41.

During the first quarter, Raymond Central jumped out to a 6-3 lead after a layup by Rylan Stover and three from Isaak Fredrickson. Another trey, this time from Wyatt Svoboda, kept the Mustangs’ lead at three points.

David City ended the quarter on a 5-0 scoring run, which put them ahead 14-12.

It was a struggle for Raymond Central in the second as they were held to just seven points. On the other end, the Scouts dropped in 20 points to take a commanding 34-19 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs did their best to keep up with David City in the second half with nine points in the third and another 13 points in the fourth. Despite this, the Scouts continued to click offensively with 15 and then 19 points in the second half, which helped their advantage balloon to 25 points.

Raymond Central was out-rebounded by David City 34 to 24. The Mustangs also had eight assists, eight steals and four blocked shots.

At the line, Raymond Central was a dismal 57% and made 30% from the field.

Fredrickson led the Mustangs with 19 points in the contest. Finishing with seven was Svoboda and Tate Roubal, Rhet Cotter, Stover, Cole Dubas and Gavin Gehle all put up three.

Raymond Central hit the road several days later to take on Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood. The Mustangs were no match for the Bluejays in a 64-21 loss.

Making things more difficult for Raymond Central in the game was the fact that they were without their top scorer Fredrickson.

In the contest, the Mustangs had 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. They also shot 27% from the field, 21% from three and 29% at the free throw line.

Finishing with eight points was Svoboda and Roubal had five. Dropping in four points was Tavion Johnson, Stover had three and Dawson Potter scored one.

This week Raymond Central had a home game against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.