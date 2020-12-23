RC falls to 0-4 after loss to Clippers

RAYMOND – Slow starts prevented the Raymond Central girls basketball team from earning their first win of the season over the weekend.
The Mustangs fell behind 35-14 at the half against Douglas County West on Dec. 18 and despite a fourth quarter rally, found themselves on the wrong end of a 47-36 setback.
Raymond Central outscored the Falcons 14-4 in the fourth quarter, but the first half deficit proved insurmountable.
The Mustangs made 16-of-42 from the field, but struggled from behind the 3-point line, making just 1-of-12.
Thirty-two turnovers also slowed the Mustang progress.
Freshman Madi Lubischer scored a career high 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting to lead Raymond Central on Friday. She also grabbed four rebounds.
Juniors Emaree Harris and Rachel Potter each added nine points against the Falcons. The duo also combined to pull down 14 rebounds and block two shots.
Junior Hannah Kile stuffed the stat sheet with six
points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Less than 24 hours later the Mustangs returned to the floor for a home game with the ranked Malcolm Clippers.
Two quarters, the second and fourth really hampered the Mustangs chances at
winning.
Raymond Central managed to score one total point in the two quarters, ultimately leading to a 56-22 win for Malcolm.
The Mustangs made 8-of-23 from the field against the Clippers and turned the ball over 32 times.
Kile led RC with nine
points and Potter added eight more to go along with four rebounds and a team-best three assists.
The Mustangs hosted the 1-4 Yutan Chieftains at Raymond Central High School on Tuesday. Results and photos will appear in next week’s newspaper.