RC falls to 0-4 after loss to Clippers

RAYMOND – Slow starts prevented the Raymond Central girls basketball team from earning their first win of the season over the weekend.

The Mustangs fell behind 35-14 at the half against Douglas County West on Dec. 18 and despite a fourth quarter rally, found themselves on the wrong end of a 47-36 setback.

Raymond Central outscored the Falcons 14-4 in the fourth quarter, but the first half deficit proved insurmountable.

The Mustangs made 16-of-42 from the field, but struggled from behind the 3-point line, making just 1-of-12.

Thirty-two turnovers also slowed the Mustang progress.

Freshman Madi Lubischer scored a career high 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting to lead Raymond Central on Friday. She also grabbed four rebounds.

Juniors Emaree Harris and Rachel Potter each added nine points against the Falcons. The duo also combined to pull down 14 rebounds and block two shots.

Junior Hannah Kile stuffed the stat sheet with six

points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Less than 24 hours later the Mustangs returned to the floor for a home game with the ranked Malcolm Clippers.