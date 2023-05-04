WAVERLY — For the second time on the week, the Raymond Central Track Teams competed, this time at the Capitol Conference Invite on April 29. In windy conditions, the Mustangs took eighth place in both the girls and boys team standings with 36 and 13 points.

Madelyn Lubischer had the best performance for Raymond Central on the day with three conference medals. They came in the 100 meter dash where she won in a time of 13.06, the long jump where she got second with a mark of 15-10.25 and the 300 meter hurdles where she got third by posting a 51.66.

Getting to the line first in the 200 meter dash was Taylor Kopeky who ran a 26.83. She also got sixth place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.26.

Rounding out the scoring for the Mustang girls was Taylor Lockman in the 1,600 meter run. She got sixth place overall with a time of 6:25.67.

Medaling in both hurdles races for the Raymond Central boys was Reid Otto. He got third place in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.16 and got fifth in the 110 meter hurdles after clocking a 17.13.

Getting fifth place in the 100 meter dash by running an 11.86 was Gavin Gehle and Wyatt Svoboda took sixth after posting a 2:11.90. Also getting sixth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:10.53 was Cole Dubas.

The only relay to medal for the Mustangs was the 4x800 team. Landon Lubischer, Dubas, Preston Lubischer and Svoboda ran a 9:05.24.

Winning the meet was Syracuse on the girls side with 103 points and Arlington claimed the boys team title with 112 points.

Raymond Central has one meet left before districts. They will compete at their home meet at 1:00 p.m. on May 4.

The rest of the results for Raymond Central from the Capitol Conference Meet can be found below.

<&underline>Capitol Conference Meet</&underline>

Boys Discus- 10. Carson Tice, 115-06; 25. Drew Tice, 73-11

Girls Discus- 15. Quincy Cotter, 80-10; 16. Avi Miller, 80-07

Girls Triple Jump- 7. Adelyn Heiss, 31-02.75

Boys Long Jump- Dain Wilson, 17-00

Girls Long Jump- 11. Kamarin Simmons, 14-05; 13. Adelyn Heiss, 14-02.50

Boys High Jump- 9. Reid Otto, 5-06; 10. Preston Lubischer, 5-04

Girls High Jump- 10. Kamarin Simmons, 4-06; 13. Quincy Cotter, 4-04

Boys Shot Put- 7. Lennox Starr, 40-09; 8. Carson Tice, 39-03.25; 22. Caleb Redstrom 33-11.75

Girls Shot Put- 11. Bella Thornburg, 29-09.50; 22. Quincy Cotter, 24-07.75; 23. Alli Miller, 23-03.50

Girls 100 M Hurdles- 14. Vika Novoselov, 19.03; 15. Anya Yashenko, 19.32; 17. Kamarin Simmons, 19.83

Girls 100 M Dash- 25. Kamarin Simmons, 14.48

Girls 400 M Dash- 20. Jacey Hofpar, 1:16.27; 23. Olivia Svoboda, 1:21.68

Boys 400 M Dash- 10. Wyatt Svoboda, 56.76; 13. Pete Nacke, 58.15; 18. Jace Badberg, 1:00.62

Girls 200 M Dash- 14. Madelyn Lubischer, 29.31; 27. Bella Thornburg, 31.15

Boys 200 M Dash- 7. Gavin Gehle, 24.20; 19. Tavion Johnson, 26.24; 22. Dain Wilson, 26.87

Girls 800 M Run- 10. Taylor Lockman, 2:50.30

Girls 300 M Hurdles- 9. Vika Novoselov, 56.33; 10. Anya Yashenko, 56.33

Boys 300 M Hurdles- 9. Preston Lubischer, 46.99

Boys 1,600 M Run- 7. Landon Lubischer, 4:59.12

Boys 4x400 M Relay- 7. Raymond Central (Wyatt Svoboda, Jace Badberg, Pete Nacke and Reid Otto), 3:53.62.