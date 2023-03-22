RAYMOND — On May 9, Raymond Central Public Schools stakeholders will vote on a bond issue that would pay for a new elementary school on the district’s central site campus, as well as for upgrades to the middle school/high school building.

At the Raymond Central Board of Education’s March 15 meeting, the board voted on a resolution to hold a special election for voters to decide if the school district will move forward on a construction project, which would call for the issuance of general obligation bonds not to exceed $41,800,000. The impact on the district’s bond fund levy has not yet been established.

If passed, the bonds will pay for a new, 62,000-square-foot PreK-6 elementary school at the district’s central site campus, south of the middle school/high school building. The elementary school would house the district’s main competition gym.

Renovations would also take place in the high school building’s special education, science and career and technical education wings. The building’s old elevator would be replaced, as well. A new road would be constructed from Agnew Road to the east side of the new elementary school, continuing north to the middle school/high school’s south parking lot.

The bond vote will be the culmination of more than a year of studies, planning and public meetings related to the district’s needs as it responds to enrollment growth and necessary upgrades at its current facilities.

A feasibility study was completed in late 2021 by First National Capital Markets, looking at the possibility of consolidating the district’s elementary schools at the central site. The study indicated that the district would stand to save up to $3.7 million per year if its schools all operated at the central site campus. The savings would come from eliminating staff travel between the central site and the elementary schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso.

From there, the school board voted last March to hire BVH Architecture to lead any facilities project the district decided to pursue.

Since then, BVH has analyzed and assigned scores to each of the district’s buildings, grading them on their condition and how well they support the district’s educational goals. All three buildings received “Fair” ratings, below categories of “excellent” and “good,” and above “poor.”

BVH has also conducted interviews and surveys with administrators and staff, many of whom had individual concerns about the layout and function of their own building, according to quotes that BVH has shared at past school board meetings and a handful of patron meetings.

Issues that have been reported include lack of available space, limited storage and difficult topography at Ceresco Elementary; an excess of space, lack of ADA accessibility and limited staff collaboration opportunities at Valparaiso Elementary; and ineffective special education spaces, crowded science labs and several departments operating in “makeshift spaces” at the middle school/high school.

Anonymous quotes from teachers that BVH has shared include this one from a Ceresco staff member: “With bigger class sizes, classrooms are too small and provide no room for adequate movement or space for small groups.”

A Valparaiso teacher had this to say about their building: “A two-story building is not the best setting for an elementary school. We are very spread out and running all over the building.”

According to the quotes BVH has shared, staff at all three buildings expressed a desire to be closer to co-workers at the district’s other buildings and noted the inefficiencies associated with travel between buildings.

A central site teacher said this: “[Staff] are not able to meet kids’ needs at the right time … staff are traveling so much that it is really hard to be in the right place at the right time.”

Based on the information gathered, BVH developed six general projects that the district could take on to tackle its facilities needs. Options included additions and renovations to the existing elementary schools, as well as the construction of a new high school with the conversion of the existing high school into a central-site elementary school. At the board’s February meeting, members voted 6-0 to move forward on the $41.8 million option.

At the March meeting, however, the board voted 5-1 to approve the resolution calling for a special election. Board member Cathy Burklund voted against the motion.

“I do not feel this is best for the families or communities in our district, so I’m voting ‘no,’” Burklund said.

No members of the public spoke during the public forum portion of the meeting.

There has been public opposition to the project since word began to spread last year that the school board was considering consolidating its elementary schools at the central site, removing the elementary schools from Ceresco and Valparaiso.

Those opposed to the project shared social media flyers and put up yard signs reading “S.O.S. — Save Our Schools” in the two villages.

People like Tammy Sharping of Ceresco have concerns that Ceresco and Valparaiso will suffer as communities if they lose their elementary schools. Sharping, at the board’s October meeting, said she was dissatisfied with the board’s transparency to that point in the patron meetings. She called for the board members to slow their decision-making as they aimed for a November decision on the facilities project they would pursue. The board moved that decision to February.

Sharping said she has helped organize several meetings of parents and citizens who oppose the change to a central site.

Dave Burklund, at the December school board meeting, said the outside meetings attracted many parents who moved to Ceresco or Valparaiso because their children would be able to attend elementary school a few blocks away.

Also at the December meeting, Ceresco’s Village Board of Trustees submitted to the school board a resolution it passed detailing its members’ desire to retain the village’s elementary school.

This isn’t the first time Raymond Central leadership has considered consolidating its operations onto the central site. Discussion has taken place periodically over the past 25 years, and a survey was put out in the late 1990s gauging support and opposition to centralizing the elementary schools. When the results came back, there were 18 more votes in support of keeping the schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso than there were votes for consolidating the schools.

In the coming weeks, the school district plans to roll out an informational campaign, which will include a website, social media posts, mailers and public information meetings, among other efforts.

The public election will be held as a simple majority mail-in vote. According to a preliminary timeline provided by BVH, mail-in ballots will be sent out during the week of April 17.